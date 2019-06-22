14.6 overs (0 Run) End of a very good over by Nabi. Just the two runs and a wicket from it. This is pitched outside off and turns back in a little. Shankar looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
14.5 overs (1 Run) On the off pole, Kohli eases it down to long on and takes one.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Shankar is off the mark as he eases this down to long on.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off, this is guided to point.
Vijay Shankar comes out to bat.
14.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Nabi strikes! Rahul looks to innovate but it does not come off. Such shots are wonderful when they come off but ugly when they don't. Rahul looks to play the reverse sweep but Nabi bowls it slower and gets some extra bounce on it. The ball goes off the top edge and it balloons to the fielder at short third man. Zazai there takes a dolly. A much-needed wicket for Afghanistan as the two were looking good and the partnership was starting to look threatening.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, Rahul pushes it to cover.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Rahul guides this one through backward point and then down towards third man for another single.
13.5 overs (1 Run) A misfield again and a run! Back of a length around off, this is guided towards Zadran at point. He dives to his right but only manages to push it away from him and a run is taken.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Good length and around off, Rahul drives it nicely through cover for one.
13.3 overs (0 Run) The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Goes slightly fuller than the last ball this time, Rahul defends it onto the ground.
13.1 overs (2 Runs) Another good effort in the field! Naib goes short and Rahul won't be troubled at that pace. He goes back and pulls it behind square on the leg side. The fielder in the deep runs to his right, dives and saves two for his side.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Good stop! Quicker and on off, Rahul goes back and pushes it towards cover where the fielder dives to his left and stops it. Just the 4 from Nabi's first.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side and it has been wided.
12.5 overs (1 Run) On the off pole, this is pushed through covers for one.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Kohli works it with the turn with soft hands through mid-wicket for one. 50-run stand up between the two. They have got things back on track after India lost Rohit Sharma early. They need to keep going.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Kohli strokes it to covers.
Did you know? This is the first time Virat Kohli is batting against Afghanistan in ODIs. In the only ODI, these two teams have met, Kohli was not required in the run chase as India won by 8 wickets and Rohit Sharma batted number 3.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Another flatter ball on the stumps, this is pushed down to long on for one.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Rahul pushes it back to the bowler.
Mohammad Nabi comes on to bowl now.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Kohli stands tall and pushes it to the man at cover.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Rahul guides it down to third man for one.
11.4 overs (1 Run) The batsman plays it with an angled bat and guides it to third man. They have run through for a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Goes very short! Bounces way above the batsman's head. Wided.
11.3 overs (2 Runs) Overthrow and an extra run! Sloppy stuff from Afghanistan. This is shorter and outside off, it is hit to sweeper cover. They take one. The throw from the fielder in the deep is a wild one at the keeper's end which the keeper fails to collect. No one backing up and another run is taken.
11.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked around the corner for one. 50 up for India.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Slower one and outside off, this is left alone.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball and it spoils the over completely! A full toss down the leg side, Kohli flicks it fine and it races to the fine leg fence. A rare expensive over from Mujeeb today.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Another single as Rahul goes back and pushes it to cover for one.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Bowls it outside off, Kohli pushes it down to long on for one.
10.3 overs (1 Run) This one is angled into the batter, Rahul works it towards square leg and takes one.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Kohli goes back and pushes it through covers for one.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Kohli pushes it to cover.