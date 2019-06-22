24.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end as Shankar works it through mid-wicket.
24.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is kept out.
24.4 overs (0 Run) Another tossed up ball on middle, this is firmly driven back at the bowler who stops it.
24.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Shankar does play that shot well. Shah floats it a little too full outside off, Shankar stays leg side of the ball and lofts it over covers for a boundary. Also, the 50-run stand is up and this one is a good one for India. It has come up in good pace. Needs to continue though.
24.2 overs (0 Run) Another tossed up ball, Shankar drives it but finds the man at covers.
24.1 overs (1 Run) This is floated outside off, Kohli strokes it through covers for one.
23.6 overs (0 Run) The googly which lands outside off and comes back in. Shankar looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
23.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
23.4 overs (1 Run) Pushes this one through covers and takes one.
23.3 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side, Shankar goes back and pushes it to covers.
23.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off, left alone.
23.1 overs (2 Runs) This is on the pads, Shankar works it behind square on the leg side and takes two easily. Runs starting to come now for India.
22.6 overs (1 Run) Fires in a fuller ball on middle, Shankar whips it across the line and the long on fielder moves across to his right to stop the racing ball. A single taken to close the over, 7 from it!
22.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery, landing full on off, Kohli stylishly eases it down through mid on for another run.
22.4 overs (1 Run) Strides forward to a full ball and drives it down to long on for a run.
22.3 overs (0 Run) The batsman has pushed it to the cover region.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Shankar has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
22.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another leggie is welcomed into the attack with a boundary! Tossed up ball landing full outside off, Vijay gets on the front foot and drills his drive through extra cover. Nabi moves across to his left from long off, puts in a dive but fails to stop it cleanly. Ends up pushing it towards the rope. 100 up for India!
Rahmat Shah to bowl his part-time leg spin. A false start first up for him and seeing that Kohli immediately puts his bat inside the crease at the non-striker's end.
21.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end Rashid's second. Shankar goes back and pushes it through covers for one.
21.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Shankar did look to flick but misses. Wided.
21.5 overs (2 Runs) Another two! Once again Rashid is a little too full, Shankar works it wide of long on and the batters take an easy two.
21.4 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Virat Kohli. Third consecutive fifty for him in this World Cup and 52nd fifty in ODIs. Once again the skipper is leading from the front. He gets there by whipping this full ball down to long on for one. He would be eying his first ton in this World Cup.
21.3 overs (2 Runs) A little too fuller this time, Kohli pushes it wide of long off and takes two.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, Kohli pushes it to covers.
21.1 overs (0 Run) The leg spinner on off, Kohli goes back and keeps it out.
20.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter and shorter outside off, Kohli stays back and punches it down to long on for one. 5 easy singles from the over.
20.5 overs (1 Run) Nice batting from Shankar. Once again uses his feet to get down the track and pushes it down to long on for one.
20.4 overs (1 Run) This time Virat delays his square cut and plays it late to the left of short third man. A single is taken.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Shortish and outside off, Kohli cuts but finds the point fielder.
20.2 overs (1 Run) Walks forward to the pitch of the delivery and eases it down to long on for a run.
20.1 overs (1 Run) A bit on the shorter side, around off and turning back in, Kohli moves back and works it past the mid-wicket fielder for a run.