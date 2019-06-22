29.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Kohli goes back and pushes it through covers for one. Another decent over, just the 5 from it.
29.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is eased down to long on for one.
29.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted and on off, Dhoni hits it towards cover where the fielder dives to his right and makes a half-stop. He parries it towards the bowler and MS has to backtrack.
29.3 overs (1 Run) Another tossed up ball on off, Kohli drives it down towards long off for one.
29.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is kept out.
29.1 overs (2 Runs) Two runs! Floats it up on off, Kohli hits it through covers and takes two.
Rahmat Shah has change of ends.
28.6 overs (0 Run) On off, Dhoni defends it late. Afghanistan are slipping in some quick quiet overs here.
28.5 overs (1 Run) Driven towards the mid on region. The batsmen have run through for a single.
28.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, Dhoni pushes it to long on and takes one.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Lands it on off, Dhoni works it with the turn to mid-wicket.
28.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Dhoni plays it late towards backward point.
28.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, this is pushed down to long on for one.
Mohammad Nabi comes back on.
27.6 overs (0 Run) 5 dots in a row to end the over! Just the one from it. This is floated up on off, it is the googly, Dhoni looks to hit it against the spin but it goes off the inner half towards mid on.
27.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot as Dhoni pushes it to covers.
27.4 overs (0 Run) The googly but outside off, it is left alone.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Tosses this one up on off, Dhoni drives it to covers.
27.2 overs (0 Run) Gets away with one there does Rashid! He goes short and outside off, MS goes back and slaps it hard but finds cover.
27.1 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on off, Kohli eases it down to long on for one.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Dhoni comes down the track and gently pushes it to cover. Just the two runs and a wicket from the over.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, this one pitches and turns away. Dhoni goes back and defends it out.
26.4 overs (1 Run) Another single, this time by Kohli as he hits it down to long on.
26.3 overs (1 Run) Dhoni dances down the track and eases it down to long on for a run. MS is off the mark.
26.2 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, Dhoni guides it to point.
MS Dhoni walks out to replace Vijay Shankar.
26.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Umpire's call and Vijay Shankar is out of here! He can't make use of the start he got. A good decision in the end by Aleem Dar. The idea to continue with Shah has paid off. He lands this around the leg stump and gets it to straighten. Shankar looks to sweep but misses to get hit on the pads. The umpire has his finger up immediately as soon as the bowler puts in the appeal. Shankar reviews after a chat with his skipper. Replays roll in and they show the ball to be clipping the leg pole. Another timely wicket for Afghanistan as this partnership was starting to flourish. They are keeping India in check.
Review time! This time by India as Shankar has been given out LBW. This could be a good review by him.
25.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The last ball spoils the over! This is down the leg side and it is short, easy pickings for a batsman of Kohli's caliber. He whips it through backward square leg and the ball races to the fence.
25.5 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on off, Shankar creams it past the bowler and down to long off for one.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Lands this on off, Shankar defends it.
25.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Shankar goes back and cuts it but finds point.
25.2 overs (1 Run) The leg spinner on off, Kohli guides it towards point and takes one.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, Shankar pushes it down to long off for one.