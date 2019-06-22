44.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one. Just the two runs and a big wicket for Rashid in this over.
Live Score
44.5 overs (1 Run) The googly outside off, Pandya does not pick it. In the end, he gets some part of the bat to it. It rolls through mid-wicket for one.
44.4 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is kept out.
Hardik Pandya Comes to bat. Indian team would want him to finish the innings with a flourish.
44.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! Dhoni is out of here! Big, big wicket in the context of the game. Rashid Khan gets his first and it is an important one. Dhoni finally decides to take on a spinner, he comes down the track but does not get to the pitch of it. Still swings hard but it turns away. Misses the bat and Ikram makes no mistake behind.
44.2 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
44.1 overs (0 Run) What happened there? Comical stuff! A run out opportunity goes abegging! No way that should have been missed! Dhoni dances down the track but Rashid bowls it shorter. Dhoni looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. The ball rolls on the leg side. Jadhav wants a run and sets off. Dhoni too takes a start but then bails out. Jadhav has to return from the point of no return. Rashid gets to the ball and gently throws it to the fielder running towards the stumps from cover. However, the fielder there slips. He is lying down flat on the ground and the ball rolls past him. Jadhav makes his way back into the crease. The crowd here is going bonkers.
Rashid khan comes on to bowl. his figures so far read 8-0-35-0.
43.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one. Just two from Mujeeb's last. A very economical spell from him comes to an end. 10-0-26-1 is his figures.
43.5 overs (0 Run) Five balls, one run! On the stumps, it is pushed back to the bowler.
43.4 overs (0 Run) Just the single from the first 4 balls now! Very full and on off, Dhoni jams it back to the bowler.
43.3 overs (0 Run) Uses his feet but does not get to the pitch of it, Dhoni works it to mid-wicket. Just the single from the first three balls.
43.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, Dhoni pushes it back to the bowler.
43.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Jadhav works it towards short fine leg for one.
42.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end but a very good over for India. Full and on middle, this is hit back to the bowler.
42.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! One bounce and into the boundary! Full and outside off, this is right in the arc of Dhoni. He lofts it over the mid off fielder and bags a boundary. Second in the over.
42.4 overs (1 Run) Walks down the track again and this is bowled very full, Jadhav works it through square leg for one.
42.3 overs (0 Run) Howzzat? The answer to that question is not out! Jadhav uses his feet and Alam shortens the length. Jadhav looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads. 50-run stand up, this pair needs to get going now.
42.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bad ball with fine leg up! Short and on the body, Jadhav helps it on its way, over that fielder and into the fence. 6 from the first two balls.
42.1 overs (2 Runs) Good running! This is short and on the body, Jadhav works it through backward square leg. They take one, Dhoni wants a second and they complete it.
Aftab Alam is back!
41.6 overs (0 Run) Presses forward and pushes it towards extra cover. A diving stop there to end a quiet over, only 2 from it.
41.5 overs (0 Run) Skidding down the leg side, Dhoni tries working on the leg side but misses. It goes off his pads to the off side.
41.4 overs (0 Run) Loopy and full on off, Dhoni pushes it off his front foot to covers.
41.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker and on middle and leg, Dhoni fails to get it away and it goes off his pads to mid-wicket.
41.2 overs (1 Run) Leans forward to a full ball and gently pushes it in the gap on the off side for one.
41.1 overs (0 Run) Turning down the leg side, Kedar taps it down on the leg side but straight to square leg.
41.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Starts his new spell with a delivery down the leg side, Jadhav fails to flick.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman comes on to bowl for the final time in this innings. He has 2 overs left in his spell and has conceded just a lone boundary so far.
40.6 overs (1 Run) A full toss and Jadhav works it through mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep fumbles but only a run conceded.
40.5 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up on off, it is defended.
40.4 overs (0 Run) The leg spinner on off, this is guided to short third man.
40.3 overs (1 Run) A little too full, Dhoni hits it hard but to long off for one.
40.2 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, Dhoni pushes it to covers.
40.1 overs (0 Run) The googly on middle, turns back in. Dhoni looks to whip it but misses to get hit on the pads.