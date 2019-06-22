India will face minnows Afghanistan at the back of an unbeaten run in the World Cup 2019 at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday. However, from the last week India have seen quite a few players being sidelined due to injuries. With the Afghanistan clash, seemingly to be a lopsided affair, India will not look to experiment with their playing XI. Fast bowler Mohammed Shami will be the only forced change for Team India against Afghanistan as Bhuvneshwar Kumar has suffered a hamstring niggle. All-rounder Vijay Shankar, who sustained an injury scare at the nets has ruled himself fit and will be in action for the Virat Kohli's side, which also rules out Rishabh Pant from finding a place in the team.

Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib will be looking to field the same team against heavyweights India. His marquee spinner Rashid Khan, might have conceded plenty of runs in the previous match but he knows a thing or two about the Indian batsmen.

In fact, the spin trio of Rashid, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman will come in handy for Afghanistan and will look to put a dent on the Indian batting line-up early in the match.

Probable XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Afghanistan: Noor Ali Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Ikram Ali Khil, Dawlat Zadran/Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb ur Rahman

Squads:

India: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(wk), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja

Afghanistan: Noor Ali Zadran, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Ikram Ali Khil(wk), Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hazratullah Zazai, Samiullah Shinwari, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan