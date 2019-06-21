233 is the target now for England! They will surely fancy themselves to chase this down. Sri Lanka will need their bowlers to be at their absolute best if they are to defend this. Will they be able to do so? Join us in sometime to find out.
Live Score
Mark Wood says they started off brilliantly as they got two early wickets in the start and then they finished off well in the end as well. Wood also credits the spinners for the way they squeezed runs in the middle. Mark feels he is in the best form of his life and is bowling well. On the pitch, Wood informs the ball was gripping a bit and there was also a little spin on offer. He feels though Mathews played well they did well to restrict Sri Lanka.
The England bowling was spot on right from the word go! Their new ball bowlers did a decent job. Moeen Ali applied the brakes in the middle. Rashid bowled his best spell of the World Cup so far. Wood and Archer finished with a three-fer, Woakes had one to his name and Rashid finished with a couple. However, Wood was probably the pick of their bowlers. He is down for a chat with Alison Mitchell.
So, Sri Lanka have crawled their way to 233! A very dull display by the bat with them and they surely do not have enough on the board. They were put in to bat and their innings started off in the worst possible manner as they lost both their openers within the first 3 overs. Fernando though started a counter-attack and his partnership with Mendis got things back on track. However, once the former fell, the run rate just kept going down. It was slow going between Mathews and Mendis and the latter perished when he looked to attack. No Lankan batsmen got going. Even Mathews, who was their top scorer, failed to time the ball, however, it is due to him, Sri Lanka are where they are.
49.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! So despite the six, only 8 from the over. Short and on middle, Mathews looks to pull but misses. SRI LANKA END WITH 232/9!
49.5 overs (0 Run) Short and on middle, Mathews is surprised by that one. He ducks under it.
49.4 overs (2 Runs) This time gets two! A low full toss on middle, Mathews works it wide of long on and takes a brace.
49.3 overs (0 Run) A full toss on middle, Mathews hits it through mid-wicket but does not take the run.
49.2 overs (0 Run) Brilliant comeback! Bowls a pin-point yorker. Mathews does really well to jam it out.
49.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Finally Mathews let's it loose and gets his first maximum of this game. Slower ball on leg, Mathews clears his front leg and heaves it over mid-wicket fence for a 74m biggie.
48.6 overs (1 Run) Short outside off, Mathews flat-bats it towards long off and keeps the strike with a single. Excellent from Wood. Just 4 runs and a wicket.
48.5 overs (2 Runs) Brilliant again from Wood. Bowls a yorker right at the shoes. Mathews does well to get his bat down. The ball goes towards the on side and they take a couple as the fielder from deep mid-wicket gathers it.
48.4 overs (1 Run) Pradeep gets off strike on his first ball! Wood goes for another yorker but ends up bowling a full toss. This is hit down to long on for one.
Nuwan Pradeep is the last man to come out to bat.
48.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Full, straight and at 148 KPH, too good for Malinga. He makes room and the ball is at the base of the leg stump. He misses his slash and the leg stump is knocked over. No. 9 goes down and Wood has three more balls to take the final wicket.
48.2 overs (0 Run) Another short one and on the body, Malinga looks to pull but misses to get hit on the shoulder. It lobs towards the keeper who takes it and appeals. The umpire shakes his head though.
48.1 overs (0 Run) A short one on middle, Malinga moves away and looks to pull but misses.
47.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cleverly played! A short ball on middle, Mathews arches his back and manages to upper cut it over the keeper for a boundary. However, it will be Malinga on strike for the next over.
47.5 overs (1 Run) Does go for the yorker but ends up bowling a full toss. Malinga pushes it to covers for one.
47.4 overs (0 Run) A short one on middle, Malinga makes room and then lets it go. A yorker coming up now?
47.3 overs (1 Run) A slower one and fuller in length. Mathews hits it through covers but only for one. Malinga on strike now.
47.2 overs (0 Run) A full toss on the stumps, Mathews once again is surprised by it as he pushes it back to the bowler.
47.1 overs (0 Run) Slower one on middle, Mathews keeps it out. He may have not picked the slower ball there.
46.6 overs (1 Run) Now sensible stays back and works it through square leg and keeps strike for the next over. Yes, Sri Lanka lost a wicket in this over but 11 runs came from it.
46.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Carved away! A high full toss outside off at 148 KPH. Mathews just opens the face, uses the pace of the bowler and guides it past point for a boundary. Second in the over.
Lasith Malinga comes on to bat next.
46.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Boundary and then out! Udana has been bounced out! Wood bangs it short and it is on the body again, Udana looks to pull but it hits the higher portion of the bat. It lobs towards mid on where Root takes a simple catch.
46.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A welcome, welcome boundary! Wood goes short and around off, Udana swings, it goes off the outer half over point and races to the fence. Sri Lanka need a few more.
46.2 overs (1 Run) Mathews makes room and Wood follows him. AM fails to flick and gets hit on the pads. The ball rolls towards the leg side. A leg bye is taken.
46.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Udana guides it through point for one.
45.6 overs (1 Run) Looks for the yorker but ends up bowling a full toss, this is guided towards point for one. Another top over for England.
45.6 overs (1 Run) Goes short and it is outside off, Udana ducks under it. Wided for height.
45.5 overs (1 Run) Very full and on middle, Mathews hits it hard towards mid off and takes one. The fielder has a shy at the batsman's end but misses.
Isuru Udana comes in now to bat.
45.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another excellent, excellent catch, this time by Rashid. Can't keep him out of the game today, did it with the ball before and now doing it with his hands. Archer gets his third. He bowls it short and outside off. Perera looks to cut but the ball goes off the top edge towards third man. Rashid runs in, dives forward and takes it inches above the ground. Thisara fails to make an impact when his team needed him. 240 now looks farfetched.
45.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, this is hit through covers for one. Sri Lanka are dealing in singles at the moment. Need a boundary. 200 up for them.
45.2 overs (1 Run) This is on the pads, Perera fails to flick it. The ball hits the pads and rolls towards mid-wicket. A leg bye taken.
45.1 overs (1 Run) Another slower one and into the body of the batsman, Mathews guides it towards backward point for one.