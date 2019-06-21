 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:21 June 2019 17:26 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between England vs Sri Lanka from Headingley, Leeds. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

34.6 overs (0 Run) That ball has taken the inside edge onto the pads.

34.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Moeen sprays one down the leg side, de Silva looks to flick but misses it. Wide signaled by the umpire.

34.5 overs (1 Run) Mathews plays this tossed up delivery to mid on for a single.

34.4 overs (0 Run) Mathews plays this flatter one on off to mid off.

34.3 overs (0 Run) Ali bowls it on the middle and leg, Mathews defends it on the ground off the front foot.

34.2 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle once again, Mathews defends it to the bowler.

34.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle, defended to mid-wicket.

33.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First signs of aggression from Dhananjaya. He brings out the slog sweep to this tossed up ball on middle, hits it well and away from the fielder at deep mid-wicket for a welcome boundary. 150 up for England. ENG vs SL: Match 27: Dhananjaya de Silva hits Adil Rashid for a 4! Sri Lanka 152/5 (34.0 Ov). CRR: 4.47

33.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is defended.

33.4 overs (0 Run) Gives it a lot of flight now and lands it outside off, Dhananjaya looks to drive it hard through the off side but ends up mistiming it to cover.

33.3 overs (2 Runs) Played to the point region by the batsman. The batsmen have picked up a couple of runs.

33.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, the batter goes back and keeps it out.

33.1 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, this is pushed to the man at cover.

32.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Mathews hits it back to the bowler.

32.5 overs (1 Run) Another single as this is hit down to long on.

32.4 overs (2 Runs) Shorter in length and outside off, de Silva goes back and pushes it through covers. Two taken.

32.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off, this is guided towards short third man.

32.2 overs (1 Run) This is worked through square leg for one.

32.1 overs (1 Run) This is flatter and on off, this is pushed down to long off for one.

31.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end another good over by Rashid. De Silva pushes it through covers for one.

31.5 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and on off, de Silva looks to cut but chops it to cover.

31.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! That has turned square! Slower through the air on off, this one pitches and goes away. Dhananjaya looks to defend but is beaten by the extravagant turn.

31.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Mathews looks to cut but ends up chopping it through covers for one.

31.2 overs (1 Run) A single as this is eased through mid off for one.

31.1 overs (0 Run) Floats it on off, it is blocked.

30.6 overs (1 Run) In the air... but safe! De Silva looks to play the sweep but the ball takes the top edge. Lands safe in the backward square leg region. The batters take one.

30.6 overs (1 Run) This is down the leg side, Dhananjaya looks to pull but misses. Wided.

30.5 overs (0 Run) This is pushed to the right of the bowler who rushes there and stops a single.

30.4 overs (0 Run) Looks to work it with the turn through the leg side but closes the face of the bat a little early. It goes off the leading edge towards point.

30.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Dhananjaya keeps it out.

30.2 overs (1 Run) This is full and on off, Mathews hits it with the turn down to long on for one.

30.1 overs (0 Run) This is flatter and on off, turns back in. Mathews looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads.

Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Headingley, Leeds Headingley, Leeds World Cup 2019 England vs Sri Lanka, Match 27
