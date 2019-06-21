19.6 overs (0 Run) This is angled into the batter who works it to mid-wicket.
Live Score
19.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap this time! A full toss on off, Mendis takes full toll of it as he hits it through extra cover for a boundary.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Another good looking drive but straight to the cover fielder! Fuller on off, Mendis fails to find the gap in the cover region with the drive.
19.3 overs (1 Run) A short one and on the body, Mathews pulls it down to fine leg and takes one.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Fullish again on off, Mathews once again hits it to covers.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Mathews strokes it to covers.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Another easy single as this is hit down to long on. Mathews does slip after taking off but recovers well.
18.5 overs (0 Run) On the off pole again, Mathews works it to the man at mid-wicket.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller on off, this is eased down to long on for one.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Works it with the turn towards short fine leg for one.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off, Mendis guides it down towards short third man for one.
18.1 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is kept out.
Spin time! Moeen Ali comes onto bowl for the first time in his 100th ODI.
17.6 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side, this is stroked to mid off.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, the batter does not fiddle with it.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Excellent, excellent work by Stokes there. Just shows how good an athlete he is. A direct hit would have been very close. A back of a length delivery on middle, Mendis works it to the right of the bowler. The batters go for a run. Stokes gets to the ball quickly and then turns and fires it at his end but misses. Replays show that Mendis' dive would not have saved him.
17.3 overs (0 Run) On the off stump now and Mendis goes back defends it.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Another nicely clip but once again straight to the mid-wicket fielder.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller and on middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
16.6 overs (0 Run) On a length around off, Mathews taps it to point and comes out for a quick run but Mendis says no and sends him back.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball around off, Mathews pushes it back to the bowler.
16.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, Mendis flicks it to the on side and gets to the other end.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss. Good length ball outside off, the ball moves away a hint after pitching. Kusal has a poke at it but gets beaten.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Excellent ball! Very full, almost a yorker. Mendis does well to get his bat down. Wood is bowling with nice rhythm here.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Mathews pulls it to deep mid-wicket and takes a run.
Drinks! Sri Lanka had a horrendous start to their innings. They lost their openers quickly. They did manage to rebuild courtesy Avishka Fernando's brilliant innings but he just departed before his fifty and now they have their experienced pair of Angelo Mathews and Kusal Mendis in middle who they would hope to bail them out. England would like to continue the way they are going and continue chipping wickets. Will Sri Lanka Fightback or England will dominate them?
15.6 overs (1 Run) A single which means Mathews is off the mark. On the shorter side, this is guided towards mid-wicket for one.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, this is guided to point.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on middle, this is pulled through square leg for one.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Mix-up but safe! This is pushed towards mid on and Mendis wants a run. He is halfway down the wicket but Mathews sends him back. Kusal turns and quickly gets back in. The throw from the mid on fielder was always wayward.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A half volley and it has been put away! Fuller and on off, Mendis creams it through covers and it races away. This should get Mendis going.