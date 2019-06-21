14.6 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side on off, this is hit firmly back towards the bowler who makes a half-stop. AM is still not off the mark.
Live Score
14.5 overs (0 Run) That whizzes past the outside edge! On a length and around off, this straightens after pitching. Mathews looks to defend but the ball just about kisses the outside edge.
14.4 overs (0 Run) On the middle stump, Mathews pushes it back towards mid on.
14.3 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side and on middle, Mathews ducks under it.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Goes short now and it is on the body of the batsman, Mendis pulls it through square leg for one.
14.1 overs (2 Runs) This is on a length and around off, Mendis looks to defend but the ball goes off the outer part and through backward point for two.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Another one which is bowled outside off, Mathews makes another leave. Angelo seems to have decided to take his time here. Rightly so as he comes into this game in very bad form.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, it is left alone.
13.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! This is angled into the off pole, Mathews looks to defend but the ball straightens and goes past the outside edge.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on middle, Mathews ducks under it.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Mathews defends it.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Good length around off, this is guided down to third man for one.
12.6 overs (0 Run) The idea was good but the execution was not there. Looks to bowl the yorker but ends up bowling a low full toss. It is jammed out to mid on. Just the three runs and an important wicket.
12.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! How soft is that dismissal? Fernando just can't believe what he has done! He stands there in disbelief after the catch is taken and then trudges off slowly. Falls one short of a half ton. Wood bangs this one short and around off. Fernando looks to play the upper cut. Does so but the ball goes straight towards third man where Rashid takes it by taking a few steps ahead. End of a very entertaining knock by the youngster. Showed a lot of promise but Sri Lanka would have loved for him to continue. Experience replaces youth as Angelo comes out to bat.
12.4 overs (2 Runs) Good timing! It is the slower one and fuller outside off, Fernando strokes it through covers and now is one short of a half ton.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Another one outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Mendis stays back and keeps it out.
12.1 overs (0 Run) This one is angled into the batsman, Mendis lunges and defends it onto the ground.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and this is kept out off the back foot. A tight over to begin with by Stokes.
11.5 overs (0 Run) On off, this is defended.
11.4 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side on middle, Mendis pulls it through mid-wicket and takes one.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller this time and on middle, Mendis pushes it to mid on.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Another back of a length ball on off, Fernando guides it down to third man and gets to the other end.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on off, this is guided down to third man for one.
Ben Stokes into the attack. He has been good with the ball in this tournament. Sri Lanka have steadied the ship here. Can Stokes disrupt it?
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Educational edge! This is on a length and outside off, Fernando looks to play it with an open face of the bat but the ball flies off the outside edge and to the third man fence. The 50-run stand is up between the two. Fernando has 46 off them. A vital one as Sri Lanka were in big trouble when the two joined association. They need to continue though. Spoils the over, 8 from it.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and around off, this is guided down to third man for one.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, Mendis looks to flick but misses. Wided.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Good length and on off, Fernando pushes it through covers for one. 50 up for Lanka. It has come up at a good pace but they have lost the two wickets.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Fernando guides it to point.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Good length on middle, it is kept out.