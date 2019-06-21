England Playing XI - James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.
Sri Lanka Playing XI - Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Kusal Perera (WK), Avishka Fernando (IN for Lahiru Thirimanne), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis (IN for Milinda Siriwardana), Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep.
Eoin Morgan says they would have wanted to bat too, it looks a good wicket and they would have wanted to make use of it. Informs they have gone with the same line-up like the last game and he expects there to be some turn later on. States their first priority is to get into the semi finals and if they do that, they will assess which player needs a rest in the games ahead. Ends by saying, it is a big moment for Moeen Ali as it is his 100th cap and he deserves a place in the side.
Sri Lanka skipper, Dimuth Karunaratne says that it is a batting track and hence they are batting first as they do not want any scoreboard pressure. On the break he says it was a good chance to discuss the strategy and focus. Reckons they need to do something special here to beat England. On the form of his sides middle order. Karunaratne says he is not worried about it and is confident that the it will come good. On the team changes, Karunaratne informs there are two changes in his side as Milinda Siriwardana and Lahiru Thirimanne are replaced by Jeevan Mendis and Avishka Fernando
TOSS - The skippers and the match referee are out in readiness. England skipper, Morgan spins the coin. Sri Lanka skipper, Karunaratne calls Tails and it lands in his favour. SRI LANKA OPT TO BAT.
PITCH REPORT - Nasser Hussain and Wasim Akram are the pitch analyst for the day. Hussain says bowling from the Football stand the straight boundaries are 74m whereas from the other end it is 78m. He says the sun is out and it looks like a good day. Wasim Akram from the other end agrees with Nasser and says it is a lovely day and tells us it is a day which is called as a batting day in England. On the pitch, Akram informs that it is a belter for batting and informs us that the average score here is 290 batting first.
Today's clash is between the host and one of the title contenders England and 1996 World Champions Sri Lanka. A must-win game for the visitors as a loss here will make it very difficult for them to enter into the semi-finals. They are second favourites against an English side who are on a roll. They have won their last two games quite convincingly and will look to make 3 in 3 here today. Anything less than an England win will surely be an upset.