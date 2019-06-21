9.6 overs (0 Run) Close! Goes for the yorker but it is just outside off. Fernando is taken by surprise and fails to get his bat down in time. Luckily for him, it is not on the stumps. A very exciting Powerplay 1 comes to an end. Sri Lanka had a horrible start but have fought back nicely courtesy, Fernando. They are 48 for 2 after it.
Change of ball please! That ball has gone missing and the umpires have called for the bag of balls.
9.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Fernando is dealing in boundaries at the moment. Wow! Another outrageous shot. On the shorter side again and it is on the body, Avishka once again takes the challenge of pulling it. Clears the backward square leg fence with ease. He moves onto 41.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dismissed! Once again, Fernando picks the length quickly. He is oozing in confidence out there. Short and on middle, Avishka goes back and pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Mendis guides it down to third man and takes one.
9.2 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is kept out.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Goes very full and this is hit to mid off. Does not get the timing right.
8.6 overs (0 Run) This is on the pads, Fernando looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, another one which is blocked.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Goes wide of the crease and angles it into the batsman, it is defended.
8.3 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another excellent shot! He picks the length early here. It is slightly short and on middle, Fernando arches back and pulls it uppishly over mid-wicket and bags a boundary.
8.1 overs (2 Runs) Two runs! Good use of the wrists there. It is on middle, this is whipped through mid-wicket. Archer from mid on hares after it, gets to the ball just before it crosses the ropes and then parries it to Bairstow who is running behind him from mid-wicket. Two taken.
7.6 overs (0 Run) OHHH! On middle, this one straightens after pitching. Mendis looks to work it on the leg side but the ball goes off the leading edge towards cover. Another maiden over from Archer.
7.5 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side and on off, it is kept out.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Good leave! In the corridor of uncertainty, Mendis shoulders arms to it.
7.3 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side outside off, Mendis drives it nicely but to mid off.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Slightly fuller and outside off, Mendis first thinks of playing at it but then tries to pull his bat out of the way. It goes off the outside edge towards gully where Stokes dives to his left and stops a run.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, it is defended onto the ground.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Follows the boundary up with a solid back foot defense to the this back of a length delivery. Another good over for Lanka. Runs started to come quickly.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful from Fernando. Where was he all this while? He is moved onto 25 and he has played some quality shots till now. This time it is the on-drive, probably the toughest shot in the game. Fuller and on middle, this is eased down to the long on fence.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Another single now as this is worked towards fine leg.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Edged and a run! The third slip just moved away but don't think that would have gone to hand. Back of a length and this straightens. Fernando looks to defend it off the back foot but it goes off the outside edge and down to third man for one.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Good fielding again! England have started off well in the field! On the pads, this is worked towards mid on where Archer dives to his right and saves three for his side.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, shapes away. Mendis lets it be.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Caressed! This is lovely batting from Fernando! Once again nothing wrong with this delivery. It is on a length and around off, Fernando just uses the pace and creams it through the cover region for a boundary. 14 from the over, a much-needed one for Sri Lanka.
5.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! The first boundary came in this over and now the first biggie too. Archer goes short and bowls it on the body, Fernando does not shy away from playing the pull. He nails it and it flies into the backward square leg fence.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Now goes short and this keeps coming in with the angle. Fernando does very well to sway away from it.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Very good comeback by the bowler! Lands it closer to the off pole and on a length. Once again it straightens. Fernando's outside edge is beaten as he tries to defend.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracked! What a shot that is! Stand and deliver stuff! A length delivery and on off, Fernando crunches it through covers and it races away to the fence. First boundary of the day.
5.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! This is angled into the batsman which means Fernando has to play at it. Pitches and then holds its line. Beats the outside edge of AF as he tries to defend.