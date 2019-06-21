24.6 overs (1 Run) Once again a short ball which is pulled. This time it is a lot closer to JB so just a run.
Live Score
24.5 overs (2 Runs) Flatter and outside off, this is pushed through covers for one. The 50-run stand i sup. Another important one. They have gone along with a steady pace but Sri Lanka will hope they can make it big now.
24.4 overs (2 Runs) Another excellent stop! Once again Bairstow is the man. On the shorter side again and this is pulled nicely through mid-wicket. JB in the deep once again sprints to his right, dives, fields the ball and then quickly parries it to the fielder coming in from deep square leg. Two runs again.
24.3 overs (0 Run) Works it with the turn to mid-wicket.
24.2 overs (2 Runs) Another piece of good fielding! Short and on middle, this is pulled through square leg. Bairstow in the deep runs to his right, dives and pushes it back in. The fielder from deep square leg does the mopping up job. Saved two for their side there.
24.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, Mathews shuffles across and works it towards mid-wicket for one.
23.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end a good over for Lanka. On the stumps, Mathews works it through mid-wicket for one.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Punched off the back foot by the batsman.
23.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Mid on is up and he took the risk, it pays off. Flighted ball and on middle, Mathews goes against the spin, it does not go off the middle but it is wide of mid on and to the fence. A welcome boundary.
23.3 overs (1 Run) Gives it a lot of air and lands it on middle, this is hit down to long off for one.
23.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball on off, this pitches and turns away. Mathews looks to defend but the ball goes off the outer half towards point for one. 100 up for Sri Lanka.
23.1 overs (1 Run) Floated up on off, this is eased down to long off for one.
22.6 overs (1 Run) On the stumps, this is pushed to cover.
22.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. They pick up a single.
22.4 overs (1 Run) Good teamwork! Slightly shorter and on middle, Mendis goes back and pulls it through square leg. The fielder in the deep runs to his left and then parries the ball to the mid-wicket fielder who runs to his right. A single.
22.3 overs (1 Run) On the stumps, Mathews strokes it down to long on for one.
22.2 overs (1 Run) Another single as this is eased down to long on for one.
22.1 overs (1 Run) This is fuller and on middle, Mathews works it towards mid-wicket and takes one.
21.6 overs (1 Run) Another single as this is punched down to long off. Rashid was too short in his first over. He did get a little purchase but needs to be more fuller.
21.5 overs (1 Run) Now bowls it very full and on off, this is hit down to long off for one.
21.4 overs (1 Run) Another short ball, Mathews goes back and punches it through covers for one.
21.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter again and outside off, Mendis goes back and hits it with the turn through covers for just the one.
21.2 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Mathews pushes it wide of mid off and gets a single.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Straighter outside off, Mathews leaves it alone.
Spin time! Adil Rashid comes on to weave his magic.
20.6 overs (1 Run) Another single as this is flicked through mid-wicket for one.
20.5 overs (0 Run) This is worked with the turn to the man at mid-wicket.
20.4 overs (2 Runs) Shorter in length and outside off, Mathews goes back and guides it through point for a couple.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, AM prods forward and keeps it out.
20.2 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, blocked.
20.1 overs (0 Run) This is flatter on the pads, Mathews works it to short fine leg.