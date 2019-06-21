29.6 overs (2 Runs) No hat-trick! He tempts the batsman by floating it up outside off, Dhananjaya does go for the drive but he gets on top of the bounce nicely and strokes it through covers for two. End of a double wicket over.
Hat-trick Ball! Dhanajaya de Silva to face it. England on a roll here.
29.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Two in two for Rashid and all of a sudden, Sri Lanka have half their side back in the hut. A soft dismissal this. Rashid floats it up and it is quite full. Mendis looks to drive it with hard hands but ends up chipping it straight back to the bowler who takes a dolly. Not a good comeback into the team for Mendis. Rashid is on a hat-trick now.
Next batsman in is Jeevan Mendis.
29.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! A wicket against the run of play! The two were looking at ease against the spinners but Mendis perishes and once again a budding partnership comes to an end, that too at the right time as the two would have looked to up the ante now. Rashid gets his first wicket. It is the googly outside off. Mendis may have picked as he looked to drag his sweep through the leg side. Ends up hitting it a lot straighter than he would have liked. It goes uppishly towards mid-wicket where Morgan takes a neat catch diving to his left. Another Lankan batsman falls in his 40s.
29.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Mendis finds cover with a drive.
29.2 overs (1 Run) The googly on middle, Mathews goes back and works it with the spin through mid-wicket for one.
29.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Risky shot though! A low full toss on the stumps, Mathews goes down and sweeps it through square leg, no one in the deep so a boundary. Needed to get bat on ball there or he was plumb in front. Good start to the over, they need to make it count now.
28.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, Kusal punches it to cover.
28.5 overs (1 Run) This time Mathews is able to flick it and get one.
28.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Moeen misses his line and sprays it down the leg side. Mathews looks to flick but misses.
28.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, Mendis flicks it wide of mid-wicket and gets a single.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Inside edge to the rescue. Off spinner pitching on off, Mendis looks to flick but the ball keeps low. Fortunately he gets an inside edge on it as the ball then hits his pad.
28.2 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle and off, Mendis flicks it to the man at mid-wicket.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Short outside off, Mendis cuts it towards backward point. Looks for a single but does not get it.
27.6 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter, this seems to have stuck in the surface. Mendis looks to pull but mistimes it towards deep mid-wicket for one.
27.5 overs (1 Run) Another full ball, Mathews hits it down to long off for one.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on off, this is hit through covers for one.
27.3 overs (1 Run) Very full outside off, this is jammed down to long off for one.
27.2 overs (2 Runs) LEG BYES! This is on the pads, Mathews looks to flick but misses. The ball brushes the pads and goes down towards fine leg. Two taken.
27.1 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, this is hit to mid off.
26.6 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on off, this is hit down to long on for one.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, this is defended.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Goes flatter and on middle, this is pushed to mid-wicket.
26.3 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter and on off, this is hit through covers for one.
26.2 overs (1 Run) This is worked with the turn through mid-wicket for one.
26.1 overs (1 Run) Another short one, Mendis pulls it but straight towards deep mid-wicket. Only a run.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Mathews defends it off the front foot to get through the over.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Googly, it does not turn much. It is pitched on off, Mathews pushes it to mid off.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Short on off, Mathews punches it to cover.
25.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted on middle and leg, Angelo strokes it wide of mid on and gets one.
25.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Mendis flicks it towards mid-wicket and takes a single.
25.1 overs (0 Run) Short outside off, Mendis pushes it towards point.