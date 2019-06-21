39.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end a top class over! The Lankan batsmen played so many shots in this over but could only manage 3 runs in this over. Flatter and outside off, Dhananjaya chops it to cover.
39.5 overs (0 Run) The googly on leg, de Silva had no idea about that. He looks to defend but the ball hits his pad.
39.4 overs (0 Run) Looks to be innovative and tries to play the reverse sweep but misses.
39.3 overs (2 Runs) Flighted ball outside off, de Silva tries to drag it over mid on. It goes off the toe-end and over mid on for two.
39.2 overs (1 Run) Once again goes for the big heave on the leg side, mistimes it through mid-wicket for one.
39.1 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Mathews never lifted his feet there! He finally goes for one there! Mathews shuffles right across and looks to play the slog sweep to this delivery outside off. He is beaten by the dip and the turn away. Buttler takes the ball and whips the bails off. An appeal follows and the umpire takes it upstairs. Replays roll in and they show he is fine.
An appeal for a stumping has been taken upstairs! No England player seems to be excited.
38.6 overs (1 Run) Root gets away with one there! A full toss down the leg side, Mathews looks to sweep but it goes off the inner half towards deep square leg for one.
38.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and quicker on off, Dhananjaya looks to pull but then ends up hitting it down to long on for one.
38.4 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on the pads, it is hit through mid-wicket for one.
38.3 overs (0 Run) Another dot as Mathews works it to the man at mid-wicket.
38.2 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, defended.
38.1 overs (1 Run) On the stumps! This is chipped over the mid-wicket fielder for a run.
Joe Root comes on to bowl. England to continue with more spin.
37.6 overs (1 Run) A chance! A very, very tough one! The googly outside off, Dhananjaya looks to cut it but the ball is too full to play that shot. It goes off the bottom edge, hits the keeper's pad and goes towards short fine leg for one.
37.5 overs (1 Run) This time Mathews gets it past Stokes and a single results towards sweeper cover.
37.4 overs (0 Run) Good stop! Shorter and outside off, this is slapped towards cover, Stokes there gets down quickly and stops it with one hand. Saves a run.
37.3 overs (1 Run) Shuffles right across and then plays the sweep shot through square leg for one.
37.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball on off, this is hit down to long off for one.
37.1 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, it is defended.
36.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end Ali's spell. He sees the batter comes down the track and lands it short. It is blocked. An economical spell by him. He finishes with figures of 10-0-40-0.
36.5 overs (1 Run) Mathews now hits it down to long on for one.
36.4 overs (1 Run) A single as this is stroked towards long on.
36.3 overs (0 Run) The batsman has been struck on the thigh pad.
36.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker and outside off, it is kept out.
36.1 overs (0 Run) Just short! Dhananjaya comes down the track but does not get to the pitch of the ball. De Silva looks to defend but it seems to have taken the inside edge onto the pads and then it lobs towards cover where it falls just short of the fielder.
35.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! Flatter and on off, this is pushed through covers for one.
35.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted one on off, de Silve looks to drive but it goes off the inner half back to the bowler.
35.4 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! This drifted into the batsman, pitches and then turns away. Dhananjaya goes back and guides it to point.
35.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball on off, this is hit down to long off for one.
35.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, this is pushed through covers for one.
35.1 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on off, this is hit down to long off for one.