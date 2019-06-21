44.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, hurries onto the batsman, Mathews mistimes his pull through mid-wicket for one.
44.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on the body, this is pulled through square leg for one.
44.4 overs (0 Run) Full and just inside the tramline outside the off pole. Perera looks to put bat on ball as he is moving away. Misses.
44.3 overs (1 Run) Leading edge but safe! Slower one and Wood follows Mathews. He looks to tuck it on the leg side but closes the face of the bat too early. It takes a soft leading edge towards point for one.
44.2 overs (0 Run) Good bowling! Mathews makes room and Wood spears it full and wide outside off. AM fails to reach it.
44.1 overs (2 Runs) Goes short and on middle, Mathews pulls it through mid-wicket, it is away from the man in the deep and a couple.
43.6 overs (1 Run) This is bowled into the body, cramping Mathews for room. He guides it towards point for one.
43.5 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, it is flicked to fine leg for one.
43.4 overs (0 Run) A bumper to welcome the new batter! Perera ducks under it.
Thisara Perera comes in to replace Dhananjaya de Silva. Sri Lanka would want some big hits from their hard-hitting batsman.
43.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! That is a very, very good catch by Root! England have been excellent in the field today and that tops it all. Dhananjaya's struggle comes to an end. Archer bowls a leg cutter on off, Dhananjaya clears his front leg and flat-bats it towards mid on. Root there runs to his left and takes a good diving catch to his left.
43.2 overs (1 Run) Short and that hurries onto the batsman, Mathews pulls it awkwardly through mid-wicket for one.
43.1 overs (1 Run) A yorker, can't do a lot with that. It is jammed through mid-wicket for one.
42.6 overs (1 Run) On the stumps, de Silva mistimes it towards mid on for one. Just the 5 from this over. Sri Lanka would be wanting a lot more than that.
42.5 overs (0 Run) Good delivery! Slower one and outside off, Dhananjaya swings by taking his eyes off the ball and misses.
42.4 overs (1 Run) Another single! Singles won't harm England right now. This is shorter and on middle, Mathews flat-bats it towards mid on where Archer dives to his left and keeps it down to one.
42.3 overs (2 Runs) Inside edge for a brace! Another slower one and Mathews once again swings. The ball stays a touch low, it hits the inner half and goes towards fine leg for two.
42.2 overs (0 Run) Mathews makes room and Wood bowls a cutter outside off, Angelo slaps it to mid on.
42.1 overs (1 Run) Bowled on the stumps, Dhananjaya plays it late towards point for one.
Mark Wood comes for his second spell. His figures read 4-0-16-1. Can he break this budding partnership and cause a Lankan collapse?
41.6 overs (1 Run) Short on middle and off, de Silva pulls it away to deep mid-wicket for a single. That brings up the 50-run stand between the these two. Sri Lanka need 4s and 6s here. They need to step on the gas.
41.5 overs (0 Run) Full now on off, Dhananjaya defends it off the front foot.
41.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bouncer gone wrong. It goes over the head of de Silva who ducks under it. Wided by the umpire.
41.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, de Silva defends it onto the ground.
41.3 overs (1 Run) In the air but safe. Full around off, Mathews looks to hit it over long off but gets a top edge which goes to third man on the bounce. Single taken.
41.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller now, Angelo pushes it to the man at cover.
41.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Mathews defends it with a straight bat.
Jofra Archer back for another burst! 5-2-26-1, his figures so far.
40.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end a good over for Lanka. This is on the pads, it is worked through square leg for one.
40.4 overs (0 Run) Very full and on middle, this is jammed out to the bowler.
40.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, de Silve pushes it through coves for one.
40.2 overs (1 Run) Another single as Mathews works it through mid-wicket.
40.1 overs (2 Runs) NOT OUT! Yes, it does save him! Mathews works this flatter delivery through mid-wicket. They take one and go for the second. The fielder in the deep fires it to the bowler who collects the ball and whips the bails off. An appeal and the umpire takes it upstairs. Replays roll in and they show the dive has saved Dhananjaya.