338 is the target! It is a huge one! India's batting line-up is a star studded-one and they will have to deliver if they are to win this game. England on the other hand have a good bowling line-up and with the runs they have on the board, they would back their bowlers. The wicket is a tricky one but still decent enough to bat on. The boundaries are short so if the Indian batters do get into their own, we are in for an exciting second half! Do join us in a short while.
The Indian bowling was really good to begin with but it was after the first 10 where things went wrong for them. Their spinners were attacked and Chahal and Kuldeep had no answers to that. The former had a day to forget, the latter did make a good comeback but still was way below the standards expected from him. Hardik Pandya could be satisfied with his performance. The pick of the bowlers though were Shami and Bumrah. The former was exceptional at the start and in the middle stages and finished with a maiden ODI fifer. He helped India pull things back when England were going great guns. Bumrah, on the other hand, was brilliant at the end. He was extremely economical, he just had the one wicket to his name but his spell was a joy to watch.
The England openers set the tone for them, after electing to bat. Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow started off cautiously but after Powerplay 1, they started pounding the bowlers. The opening pair added a 160-run stand. England at that time seemed like would reach somewhere close to 400, however, once Roy fell for 66, the runs slowed down. Post the 27th over, it was hard for England to hit a boundary. Also, Bairstow soon departed after scoring a ton and Morgan once again was bounced out. India seemed to be making a comeback in the end. Root and Stokes though steadied the ship, got things back under control and once the all-rounder was set, he cut loose. His amazing knock of 79 from 54 balls ensured England end with a very, very good total.
What a batting performance from England! After back-to-back failures from their batting line-up, they have bounced back in some fashion in this must-win game. They are surely the happier side at the moment.
49.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single to end! A yorker on middle, LP jams it out on the off side and takes one. End of an outstanding last over. Just three from it. ENGLAND FINISH ON 337/7!
49.5 overs (0 Run) Slower one and it is down the leg side, Plunkett swings but misses.
Jofra Archer walks out next.
49.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! The last over keeps getting better for Bumrah but what an innings from Stokes. This could well be the innings which makes the difference. Stokes looks to play the paddle scoop. Bumrah bowls a low full toss. Stokes ends up scooping it straight into the hands of the fielder at fine leg. Jadeja, the sub, makes no mistake. Wait on! The umpires have gone upstairs for a No-ball check. After seeing a few replays from different angles the umpire is convinced that Bumrah's foot is well behind and The Big Ben has to walk back to the pavillion.
49.3 overs (1 Run) Dhoni misses! A bye taken! Slower one outside off, Plunkett swings but misses. Dhoni collects it on the bounce and has a shy at his end as the batsmen go for a run but misses.
49.2 overs (1 Run) Just a single! This is very full and on middle, Stokes squeezes it out towards fine leg. He takes the first one quickly but then slips as he looks to turn for the second.
49.1 overs (0 Run) A yorker! Stokes can only jam it out to the bowler. A dot to begin.
48.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! Shami goes full and on middle, Plunkett hits it down to long on but no run taken. Still a brilliant over for England, 15 runs and a wicket from it. Shami has been expensive in the death which sees him finish on the expensive side. He though has a fifer to his name.
48.5 overs (1 Run) Just a single this time! Shorter and outside off, Stokes slaps it through covers for one. Plunkett has one ball to face, it is a free hit for him.
48.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Raining boundaries here! Shami bowls another length ball, Stokes slaps it wide of long off. Kohli runs to his right but can't get there.
48.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! All the way! Poor ball! With square leg up, Shami bowls it on the body, Stokes pulls it over that fielder and it carries all the way.
48.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That has been nailed! Shami misses his length by just and pays the price. Full and on middle, Stokes whips it through mid-wicket and the ball races to the fence.
Liam Plunkett walks out next to bat.
48.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! FIFER FOR SHAMI! He has a hat-trick in this World Cup and now a fifer! He bangs this short and around off, Woakes looks to pull but one again does not get on top of the bounce. A top edge is induced which goes towards deep square leg. Rohit Sharma runs in and takes a fine, fine catch.
47.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! A yorker on off, Woakes looks to jam it out but it goes off the bottom part towards the keeper for one. 9 from the over.
47.5 overs (4 Runs) Another top edge! This goes for a boundary! Short and on middle, Woakes looks to pull but it goes off the top edge, in the gap in the backward square leg region for a boundary.
47.4 overs (1 Run) A yorker on middle, this is jammed out towards mid-wicket for one.
47.3 overs (1 Run) On the bounce! A short one on the body, Woakes looks to pull but it goes off the top edge as he fails to get on top of the bounce. It lands just short of the fielder running in from fine leg. A single taken.
47.2 overs (1 Run) Slower one and Stokes hits it through covers for another run.
47.1 overs (1 Run) Very full and on the pads, this is flicked through square leg for one. Gets Stokes on strike.
Chris Woakes replaces Jos Buttler in the middle.
46.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! In the air... dropped, no, it has been taken! 17 from the over but Shami has got the dangerous Buttler who won't be in for the last 18 balls. India will surely be relieved to see the back of him. This is shorter and around middle, Buttler looks to pull but only manages a top edge. It goes beside the pitch. Shami calls for it and takes it on the second attempt. 4th wicket for Shami.
46.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is brute power! What a shot that is! It is a low full toss, not so easy to hit those but Buttler muscles it over the long off fence for a biggie. This is turning out to be a huge over.
46.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy-peasy! Another full toss by Shami, this is a high one. Buttler pulls it through square leg, he did not get it off the middle but just had to beat the man in the ring and it races away.
46.3 overs (1 Run) Just the single now! Very full and on middle, this is hit down to long on for one. 300 up for England. 21 more balls to go.
46.2 overs (2 Runs) Another full toss outside off, Stokes whips it wide of long on for two. Pressure on Shami here, 6 from the first two balls.
46.1 overs (4 Runs) In the air... just wide! FOUR! Ideal start to the over for England, pressure on the bowler. A full toss by Shami on middle, Stokes hits it down the ground. Long on runs to his right but fails to get to it.
45.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Another top clas over. A yorker outside off, Buttler fails to put bat on ball.
45.5 overs (1 Run) Another yorker on middle, all Stokes can do is jam it towards cover for one. Singles won't harm India at the moment.
45.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot! A short one now and this is well-directed. Stokes looks to pull but misses.
45.3 overs (0 Run) Excellent slower one! A dipping slower one outside off, Stokes is completely foxed by it. In the end he manages to jam it out. A dot which is gold dust at this stage.
45.2 overs (2 Runs) Very full and on middle, Stokes whips it towards deep mid-wicket and the batters take two.
45.1 overs (1 Run) On the fuller side around off, Buttler hits it to mid off for one.