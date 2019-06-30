44.6 overs (2 Runs) Two to end! Short and outside off, Stokes slaps it past covers. Long off runs to his right, dives and pushes it back in. Saves a couple for his side. Fifty for Stokes, his 4th in the World Cup. His 19th in ODIs. A brilliant knock. Came at a time when India seemed like taking away the movement but has ensured that does not happen. A good over for England, 12 from it.
44.5 overs (3 Runs) Too casual from Kohli! This is full and on middle, buttler works it through mid-wicket. Kohli runs to his left and tries to pick the ball with one hand but does not do so cleanly. Three taken.
44.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is some way to get off the mark! Slightly short and it is the slower one. Buttler stays back and pulls it flat over the mid-wicket fence.
44.3 overs (0 Run) A run out chance goes abegging! Needed to hit the stumps there! A yorker on middle, Buttler works it to mid-wicket. Stokes wants a run but is sent back. Bumrah has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Had he hit, Stokes was a goner.
44.2 overs (1 Run) Direct hit and it could have been close! A yorker on off, Stokes jams it towards cover and the batters take one. The fielder does have a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
Jos Buttler comes out to bat now.
44.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Another good catch by an Indian fielder! This time it is Hardik Pandya. Shami gets his third. Root looks to play the paddle to this very full ball on middle. He wanted to hit it a lot finer than he did. Hardik Pandya at fine leg runs to his right and takes a good sliding catch. This wicket though could prove to be a blessing in disguise for England as he was struggling to find the boundaries.
Mohammed Shami comes back on!
43.6 overs (0 Run) A dot! This is full and outside off, Stokes looks to be too ambitious as he tries to reverse sweep but misses. End of Pandya tonight. Decent spell for him.
43.5 overs (2 Runs) Excellent fielding again! Pant is the man again! This is on a length and around off, Stokes looks to pull but it goes off the inside edge towards short fine leg. Pant there dives again and gets a hand to it. The batsmen take two.
43.4 overs (1 Run) Good fielding! Saved three! Pant is the man. Poor ball but. It is short and wide outside off, easy pickings with third man and point in the ring. Root looks to get it past the latter but Pant dives to his left and keeps it down to one.
43.3 overs (1 Run) Bangs this one halfway down the track, Stokes swings but it goes off the inner half through square leg for one.
43.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Stokes does take full toll of the full toss. It is on the pads, Stokes flicks it powerfully through mid-wicket, it is in the gap and the ball races away.
43.1 overs (1 Run) A full toss and Root misses out there. He flicks it straight towards deep square leg for one.
Hardik Pandya to bowl his final one. His figures so far 9-0-51-0.
42.6 overs (1 Run) Just the three from the over! Excellent from Bumrah. The last ball is a slower one outside off, Root guides it down to third man for one.
42.5 overs (1 Run) Just a single now! A short ball and on middle, Stokes looks to pull but it hits the higher portion and rolls through square leg for one.
42.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Bumrah goes full again on middle, all Stokes can do is jam it out to mid off.
42.3 overs (0 Run) Stokes looks to be innovative but it does not come off. He tries to paddle scoop it but Bumrah bangs it short. Stokes still goes ahead with the shot but misses.
42.2 overs (0 Run) A low full toss, difficult to hit those as Stokes hits it to mid off.
42.1 overs (1 Run) On the fuller side, this is hit down to long on for one.
41.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end Chahal's 10th. 12 from it. A forgetful day for him. He has figures of 10-0-88-0. The last ball is a full toss which is swept towards deep square leg for one.
41.5 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, Root strokes it to covers.
41.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, Root guides it to short third man.
41.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Misfield by Pandya! This is flatter and outside off, Root pushes it through covers. Pandya does not make ground to his right quickly, in the end he has to dive but pushes it onto the ropes.
41.2 overs (1 Run) Uses his feet again and then whips it through mid-wicket for one.
41.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Chahal is just not sure where to bowl to Stokes. Once again he is hit out of the park. Stokes comes down the track, gets to the pitch and hits it with the turn over the mid-wicket fence. A biggie to begin the over. Also, the 50-run stand is up. They will now look to up the ante.
40.6 overs (1 Run) Another short one on the body, Stokes pulls it down to fine leg for one. 8 from the 41st.
40.5 overs (1 Run) Goes short now on middle, Root pulls it towards deep square leg for one.
40.4 overs (0 Run) Slower one on off, Root keeps it out.
40.3 overs (3 Runs) Good shot! Stokes dances down the track and Bumrah bangs it slightly short. Stokes slaps it over covers, it does not go all the way and the batters take 3. 250 up for England.
40.2 overs (2 Runs) Slower one around off, Stokes guides it past the diving point fielder for a brace.
40.1 overs (1 Run) Good length and on off, this is guided down to third man for one.