19.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end a good over by Pandya. Another slower one on off, this one stops in the surface. Bairstow this time plays a check-drive towards long off for one.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off again, Roy slaps it through covers and takes one.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Good change of pace! Slower one and outside off, Roy swings but the ball does not bounce a lot and Roy is beaten.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Another dot! On the fuller side, Roy strokes it nicely to covers.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, it sticks in the surface a little. Roy plays a check-shot towards cover.
19.1 overs (2 Runs) Roy once again goes after him straightaway. He uses his feet and then slaps it over covers for two.
Hardik Pandya is back! He was expensive in his first spell. Needs to bowl a better one here.
18.6 overs (2 Runs) Another sweep shot, this is all along the ground through mid-wicket for two.
18.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another slog sweep and another biggie! This is to the longer part of the ground. Bairstow goes down on one knee and nails the slog sweep over the mid-wicket fence.
18.4 overs (1 Run) The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Roy hits it hard towards the bowler who makes a half-stop but no runs conceded.
18.2 overs (1 Run) This is on the leg stump, Bairstow works it through mid-wicket for one.
18.1 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, Roy goes back and looks to pull but mistimes it towards deep mid-wicket for one.
17.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just clears the ropes! Spoils the over completely! This is short and on middle, Bairstow goes back and pulls it high up in the air. He hits it well enough though to clear the mid-wicket fence.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot as Bairstow pushes this to covers.
17.4 overs (0 Run) A huge appeal but it is sliding down leg! Chahal pushes this through on the pads, Bairstow looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pad.
17.3 overs (0 Run) This is very full on the pads, Bairstow first looks to sweep but then seeing the length tries to flick. He misses to get hit on the pads.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off again, Bairstow keeps it out.
17.1 overs (0 Run) This is flatter and on off, Bairstow guides it to short third man.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Comes down the track again but does not get to the pitch of the ball. The batter defends it.
16.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is unreal hitting from England! Roy comes down the track, gets to the pitch of it and lofts it with ease over the long on fence.
16.4 overs (2 Runs) Fifty for Roy! His 16th in ODIs. What a comeback into the side. Just shows what England were missing. He gets there by flicking this past mid-wicket for two.
16.3 overs (2 Runs) Good shot! Shorter and around off, Roy goes back and slaps it through covers for two.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Another single as Bairstow hits it to long on.
16.1 overs (1 Run) This is foated up on off, Roy eases it down to long off for one.
Drinks! From the toss to electing to bat everything has gone England's way. With a bit of luck also supporting their cause. India on the other hand would rue a missed chance against Roy. The English openers have set the platform for a big score, India now need wickets and that too quickly. If they are to restrict their opposition to a score they can chase. An interesting passage of play coming up ahead.
15.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This time to the other side of Rahul. This is brutal stuff from England. Chahal tosses this up outside off, Bairstow powers it over the long on fence. 15 from this over.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball outside off, Roy hits it hard towards cover where Kohli fails to stop it cleanly and a run is taken.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, JB pulls it down to long on for one.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Bairstow goes back and looks to pull but misses.
15.1 overs (1 Run) In the air but safe! This is floated outside off, Roy looks to go inside out over covers but since the ball turns a little, he ends up hitting it a little to square. A single taken.