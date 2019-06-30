9.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! Just the single from the last two overs. A good finish to Powerplay 1 for India but it will be England who will be the happier side. They are 47 for no loss after it. The last ball of the 10th is on off and on a length. It is defended.
9.5 overs (1 Run) A single now as Roy guides it towards backward point.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Attacks the off pole again and Roy defends it to covers.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, the batter defends it onto the ground.
9.2 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side, Roy looks to flick but it goes off the inner half towards mid-wicket.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Straightaway goes after him! Roy dances down the track and looks to go big but does not connect.
Mohammed Shami is back to bowl the last over of Powerplay 1!
8.6 overs (0 Run) A maiden! An excellent over from Bumrah. Back of a length and on off, Bairstow stands tall and defends it onto the ground.
8.5 overs (0 Run) 5 dots in a row! Back of a length around off, Bairstow pushes it to point.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Another one which is angled into the batter, Bairstow pushes it to mid on.
8.3 overs (0 Run) This is angled into the off pole, Bairstow hits it back to the bowler.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length again and on middle, Bairstow again pushes it to mid on.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, this is pushed to mid on.
7.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is dragged! Consecutive boundaries for Roy. This is tossed up outside off, Roy goes down on one knee and drags it over mid-wicket and bags another boundary. Another productive over for England.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched! Poor ball. This is short and there is room on offer outside off, Roy pounces on it as he goes back and slaps it through covers for a boundary.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Comes down the track but does not get to the pitch of the ball, he adjusts and defends it.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and outside off, Roy goes back and tries to cut but ends up mistiming it to covers.
7.2 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Roy pushes it to mid on.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
6.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end a good over by Bumrah! A much-needed tight one for India. Back of a length on off, Roy blocks it out.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length again and this is angled into the batter, Roy looks to work it on the leg side but misses to get hit on the thigh pad.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Another single! Length and around off, Bairstow gets it through cover-point for one.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and on off, this one skids through. Bairstow looks to pull but misses to get hit high on the back leg.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Good running! This is angled into the batter and it is on a shorter length. Bairstow looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the body. It rolls towards point and the batters take one quickly.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Roy strokes it right off the middle to mid off.
Change of ends for Jasprit Bumrah!
5.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end another good over for England. On middle, JB defends it. England are off to a very good start here.
5.5 overs (2 Runs) This is tossed up on off and it turns away a little. Bairstow lunges and looks to keep it out but due to the turn away, it goes off the outside edge, down towards third man for two.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Good comeback! This is flatter and around off, gets this one to turn away. Bairstow stretches out and tries to defend but is beaten.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! One bounce and over the fence! lovely shot! This is tossed up on the leg stump, it is a little too full. Bairstow whips it over wide mid on and gets a boundary.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Floats it on middle, Bairstow works it to the right of mid-wicket. He wants a run but is sent back.
5.1 overs (1 Run) This is tossed up on off, Roy hits it down to long off and takes one.