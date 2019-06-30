4.6 overs (2 Runs) Good running! A couple off the outside edge now! Bairstow's edges are working overtime here. This is outside off and shaping away. JB throws his hands at it. The ball goes off the outside edge down towards third man and the batters take two. 9 from the over, a good one for England.
4.5 overs (0 Run) A little too straight this time, Bairstow works it to short mid-wicket.
4.4 overs (0 Run) A solid defense! On a length and around off, this is blocked.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another one off the inside edge! Everything going England's way at the moment. Another good delivery by Shami, this is on off and this one jags back in. Bairstow once again plays a loose stroke away from the body, it takes the inside edge, goes over the stumps and into the fine leg fence.
4.2 overs (2 Runs) A couple! This is angled into the batter, Bairstow works it through mid-wicket, calls for two and gets two.
4.1 overs (1 Run) A rare mistake by Dhoni! This is a beauty! This lands on off and then shapes away. Roy ends up playing inside the line and gets beaten. The ball wobbles just before it reaches Dhoni. Hits the outer part of his glove and rolls towards the leg side. A bye taken.
3.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! This is angled into the batter, Bairstow pushes it to mid on.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A very good effort by Pant but it goes in vain! This is on the pads, Bairstow flicks it through square leg. It is the shorter side so it is racing away. Pant runs to his left, dives but can't stop the ball.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Goes extremely full on off, Bairstow gets his bat down in time and jams it out to mid off. This is turning out to be another good over by Bumrah.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Another back of a length ball on off, Jonny stands tall and keeps it out.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Lands it on a back of a length again around off, Bairstow guides it to point.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Good running! This is on a length and around off, Roy opens the face and guides it towards cover-point for one.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Close shave! That did not bounce! Good change of pace there by Shami. It is the off cutter which pitches outside off. Cuts back in and also stays low. Bairstow is beaten by the lack of bounce and Dhoni stops it with his pad. So just the fortunate boundary from the over. Good comeback by Shami after an expensive first.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Fumble but no extra run! This is fuller and outside off, Jonny hits it hard towards mid off. Jadhav does not stop it cleanly but the batters do not take a run.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Another delivery on a good length and outside off, Bairstow leaves it alone.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Good length and on middle, JB blocks it.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) ANOTHER INSIDE EDGE! This time a FOUR! This is outside off and on a length, Bairstow looks to push at it away from the body, it goes off the inside edge, past the off pole and into the fine leg fence.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Inside edge saves Bairstow! This is around off and it comes back in. Jonny looks to play it with a straight bat but gets an inside edge onto the pads. A big appeal from Shami but the umpire turns it down.
1.6 overs (1 Run) A single on the last ball so no maiden! Another length delivery outside off, Bairstow pushes at it but the ball goes off the outside edge, down to third man for one. JB is off the mark too.
1.5 overs (0 Run) 5 dots! Back of a length on off, Bairstow defends it out.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Make that 4 as this is bowled on a length again and Bairstow hits it to mid off.
1.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Well bowled! Bumrah goes wide of the crease and angles it into the batter. Bairstow plays the original line but then the ball moves away and beats the outside edge. Three good deliveries to start with by Bumrah.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Another good length ball angled into off, Jonny blocks it out.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, this is kept out.
Jasprit Bumrah to bowl with the second new ball.
0.6 over (0 Run) BEATEN! A good comeback by the bowler but a loose shot by Roy. This is on a length and just outside off, Roy pokes at it and gets beaten. An expensive start by Shami.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking, cracking shot! Second boundary in the over! Slightly fuller this time and around off, Roy just leans into the stroke and times it through the left of mid off. This is a good start for England.
0.4 over (0 Run) OHHH! Good delivery and a good leave in the end! This is bowled just outside off and it comes back in late. Roy shoulders arms to it and the ball goes close past the off pole.
0.3 over (0 Run) Goes back to bowling it on the stumps, Roy goes back and pushes it to mid on.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Roy is off the mark in style! Not a very bad delivery this, yes, there is a lot room on offer but still. This is on a length and around off, Roy stays back and hits it hard into the ground, it goes through cover-point and races away to the fence.
0.1 over (0 Run) Gets his line right this time and lands it on middle, the ball skids through. Roy works it to mid-wicket.
0.1 over (1 Run) A false start for Shami! He sprays this one down the leg side, Roy looks to flick but misses. Wided. England are underway courtesy an extra.
We are all set to start. The Indian team is out in a huddle and they disperse to take their respective positions. They are followed by the English opening pair of Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy. Mohammed Shami to begin the proceedings for India with the first new ball.
Time for the National Anthems! The teams make their way out to the middle. India will sing their's first followed by England's.
INDIA (PLAYING XI) - Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant (IN FOR VIJAY SHANKAR), Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.
ENGLAND (PLAYING XI) - Jason Roy (IN FOR JAMES VINCE), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett (IN FOR MOEEN ALI), Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.
Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, says chasing is never a problem but he would have wanted to bat first too. Mentions they haven't chased after the first game in the tournament so it is a good challenge for them. Further adds they haven't focused on the opposition a lot and hence, they are quite consistent. States they have managed to find ways to win games and he hopes they have another good day. Informs Pant comes in for Shankar. Tells Rishabh Pant brings in fearlessness and if he gets going, it could be fun to watch. Ends by joking a lot of Pakistan fans will be supporting them today which is a very rare thing.
England skipper, Eoin Morgan, says they have two games to go and they hope to win both and go through. Liam Plunkett's inclusion is more tactical as they feel pace and bounce will be better suited on this surface. Informs Roy is fit to play and he comes in. Ends by saying it is about the team's character now, they have had the chat and he hopes it all goes good for them.
TOSS - Up goes the coin, Virat Kohli calls heads and it lands in Eoin Morgan's favor. ENGLAND WILL BAT FIRST!
PITCH REPORT - Sanjay Manjrekar says it is a fresh pitch. Further adds the ball turned a lot in the last game but this pitch is different, there is a lot of covering of grass. States there will be a little turn at the start and it may turn more as the game progresses. Ends by saying the team winning the toss would want to bat first.
When the going gets tough, the tough get going! England have probably been the toughest ODI side to beat in the last year or so, they headed into the tournaments as outright favorites but now, can see themselves being knocked out. The hosts have two games left and need to win both to ensure qualification. They are up against the best performers of this World Cup so far, India who need one win to make it into the semis. It is all going extremely good for them and Virat Kohli would hope to continue the same. England would have probably been favorites heading into this encounter before the World Cup began but now, on recent form, India surely have the upper hand. We still can expect a cracker. Stay tuned for the toss and other updates.