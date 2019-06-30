14.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end an expensive start by Yadav. Roy comes down the track and hits it down to long on for one.
14.5 overs (3 Runs) Smart batting! They took out the leg slip so Jonny goes down and paddle sweeps it through short fine leg. Chahal makes good ground to his right, slides and pushes it back in. Saves a run for his side.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A gift and Jonny Bairstow puts it away! It is a full toss and JB just lifts it over mid-wicket for the second boundary in the over.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, Roy powers it down to long off for one.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Straight back over the bowler's head! Roy dances down the track, gets to the pitch of the ball and smashes it over the bowler's head for a boundary. This is hit straight as an arrow.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Slower on off, Roy makes room and pushes it to covers.
Kuldeep Yadav is on now! India need a wicket, can he deliver?
13.6 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on middle, Bairstow lunges and defends it. Another top over for England. 37 have come from the last 4 overs.
13.5 overs (0 Run) The slider on the pads, JB looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads
13.4 overs (0 Run) This is flatter and around off, Bairstow slaps it to Kohli at covers who makes another good stop.
13.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! England openers are on the charge here! Bairstow goes down on one knee, this is a full delivery on middle, targets the short side and hits it over the mid-wicket fence with ease. Pressure on India here.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air around off, Roy hits it hard into the ground, Kohli at covers jumps and makes a half-stop with one hand but can't stop the run.
13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Roy is in some form here! He now takes on Chahal. Brings the reverse sweep out and hits it fine on the off side for a boundary. Raining boundaries at the moment.
12.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end another expensive over by Pandya! This is on middle, it is worked to mid-wicket. Pandya has gone for 21 in his two overs.
12.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through square leg for one.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Slower one and on the pads, Bairstow looks to flick but misses to get hit on the thigh pad. The ball rolls on the leg side and a single is taken. Leg bye signaled!
12.3 overs (0 Run) Pandya gets away with one there! This is on the body and it is short. Bairstow looks to pull but it goes off the glove and on the bounce to the keeper.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pandya is leaking boundaries here! Another lovely shot. This is fuller and on middle, Bairstow lofts it over the bowler's head and it races to the fence.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short ball and it is not going to trouble Bairstow at Pandya's pace. He goes back and pulls it through backward square leg. Beats Chahal's dive in the deep and a boundary. 14 from Pandya's last three balls.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Well fielded! That sweep shot was nailed, it went like a rocket to Bumrah at deep square leg who does well to stop it. Just a run.
11.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! This is quicker and on off, it pitches and straightens. Bairstow goes back to defend but the ball whizzes past the outside edge.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is pushed back to the bowler.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on off, Roy hits it down to long off for one.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Short and on the stumps, cut to point.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery defended to short cover.
Yuzvendra Chahal comes on!
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is even more frustrating for India! A six followed by a boundary. This is uppish but in the gap. On a length and around off, Roy lifts it wide of mid off and bags a boundary. So an over which could have had a wicket in it, goes for 13.
10.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Rubbing salt to the wound! They missed a review against him on the last ball and now he blasts this into the stands. Roy dances down the track and also makes room. He then lofts it over the extra cover fence.
10.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is down the leg side, Roy shuffles across and looks to pull but misses. Dhoni collects it and appeals but the umpire shakes his head. Kohli, Dhoni and Pandya then have a chat but don't review. Now then, India have missed a trick here as Ultra Edge shows that there is a spike as the ball passes the bat. This could prove a big miss. Also, the 50 is up for England. Roy is back and England once again get off to a good start, something they were lacking when he was out injured.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Not a good shot! This is short and outside off, Roy looks to drag his pull but misses.
10.3 overs (1 Run) This is on the pads, Bairstow looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. The ball rolls on the leg side. A leg bye is taken.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, this is pushed to mid off.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Starts off with a delivery outside off, Roy guides it down to third man for one.