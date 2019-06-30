24.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball on off, Bairstow hits it down to long off for one. He moves onto 98.
24.5 overs (0 Run) On off, JB defends it.
24.4 overs (1 Run) A misfield! This is flatter and on middle, it is worked towards mid-wicket. Kohli there dives over the ball and a run is taken.
24.3 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on off, it turns back in. Jonny looks to defend but it goes off the inner half through square leg for one.
24.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Reverse sweep and Bairstow moves to 96. This is outside off, JB hits it fine on the off side and bags a boundary.
24.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, JB pushes it to covers.
23.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not sure he wanted to hit it that fine but he won't care! A full toss outside off, Root opens the face of the bat, it goes off the outside edge, past Dhoni and into the third man fence. An expensive start to Bumrah's second spell.
23.5 overs (1 Run) Goes for the yorker but ends up bowling a full toss on the pads, it is worked to fine leg for one.
23.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length around off, this is guided down to third man for one.
23.3 overs (2 Runs) Close! This is on the pads, Root works it towards fine leg. They take one and go for the second. Bairstow has to hurry as the throw is towards the non-striker's end. No direct hit means JB is safe.
23.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Bairstow pushes it past the diving cover fielder for one.
23.1 overs (1 Run) Edgy run! Good length and around off, Root looks to defend but it goes off the outside edge down to third man for one.
Jasprit Bumrah is back! Kohli knows he needs another wicket and he goes back to his gun bowler.
22.6 overs (1 Run) Quick single! This is on off, Root goes back and works it towards square leg for one. End of a successful over by Kuldeep.
22.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off, JB guides it towards short third man for one.
22.4 overs (0 Run) The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
22.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is kept out.
22.2 overs (1 Run) Root is off the mark by easing it down to long on.
Joe Root walks out at number 3. He has been their batting mainstay.
22.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! WHAT A CATCH THAT IS! Roy is shocked as he walks off. It is from the substitute and one of the best fielders in the World, Ravindra Jadeja. Surely one of the catch of the tournaments. Something special was needed to break this stand and Jadeja has provided it. Roy comes down the track to this flighted ball, gets to the pitch of it and hits it flat towards long on. He must have felt he is going to bag another boundary but Jadeja there runs to his right, dives forward and across and takes it inches above the ground. Such efforts lifts a team when they are down and India surely needed something like this. Also, a much-needed wicket for Kuldeep, this will make him feel better and India will probably hope he gets into his own now. End of a brilliant innings by Roy, he has got England off to a top start. India have a chance though to pull things back here.
21.6 overs (1 Run) On the fuller side, Roy hits it towards mid off and a single is taken. there is a direct hit at the non-striker's end by the fielder but Roy is in.
21.5 overs (1 Run) This is on a length and around middle, JB is a touch early in this flick, it goes uppishly but wide of mid-wicket for one.
21.4 overs (1 Run) A slower bumper now, Roy pulls it through mid-wicket for one.
21.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads again, Bairstow works it through square leg for one.
21.2 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Roy pulls it through mid-wicket for one.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Another swing and another miss! This is outside off, Roy looks to go big but once again misses as there is not a lot of bounce.
20.6 overs (0 Run) The googly and Bairstow does not pick it. He reads it of the pitch and defends it in the end.
20.5 overs (0 Run) OHHH! This is another tossed up ball outside off, Bairstow swings hard but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
20.4 overs (1 Run) This is floated up on off, Roy hits it down to long off for one.
20.3 overs (1 Run) This is flatter and on middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
20.2 overs (2 Runs) Good running! This is on the pads, Bairstow works it with soft hands through mid-wicket. They take two.
20.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Bairstow is dealing in sixes! 150 up for England. Bairstow dances down the track and lofts this over long on for another biggie. Kuldeep is taking a real beating here.