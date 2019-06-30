34.6 overs (1 Run) Another single as Root works it through square leg. End of Kuldeep for today. Not the best day for him but he it could have been a lot worse. He was very expensive initially but then came back strongly after getting the wicket of Roy. His figures are 10-0-72-1.
34.5 overs (1 Run) Edgy run! A loopy ball on off, it pitches and turns away. Stokes looks to defend but it goes off the outside edge past first slip and towards short third man for one.
34.4 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on middle, Stokes keeps it out.
34.3 overs (1 Run) Another single as Root strokes it down to long off for one.
34.2 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on off, this is eased down to long off for one.
34.1 overs (0 Run) Confusion but no harm done! This is on the pads, Stokes looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. It rolls on the leg side. Root takes off but Stokes sends him back. Dhoni gets to the ball quickly and fires it to the bowler but Root makes it in.
33.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end another top class over! A wicket maiden! Full and on off, Root drives it to mid off.
33.5 overs (0 Run) India have their tails up at the moment! Shami steams in and bowls a fuller one on middle, Root jams it out.
Ben Stokes come out next to bat,replacing his captain in the middle.
33.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! In the air... and another good catch! Almost a replica of how Morgan got out against Australia. The Indians are absolutely pumped up. Shami gets his second and India are fighting back really well. Shami bowls this short but the line is the key here. It is outside off, Morgan looks to drag the pull but fails to get on top of the bounce. It goes off the top edge towards fine leg. Jadhav there runs to his left and takes a tumbling catch.
33.3 overs (0 Run) The stumps at the non-striker's end plays as India's 12th man. Fuller and on middle, this is hit straight back, so straight that it hits the stumps at the other end.
33.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Fuller and outside off, Morgan is a touch late in his shot and he gets beaten.
33.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on middle, this is defended out.
32.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! This is on the pads, it is worked through square leg for one. Another good over for India.
32.5 overs (0 Run) OHHH! Did not pick that one! The googly and on middle, Morgan goes back and initially looks to play it on the off side. The ball turns back in. He looks to adjust but ends up getting an inside edge onto his pads.
32.4 overs (0 Run) Well stopped! Morgan plays the reverse sweep towards backward point. The fielder there makes a good stop diving to his right.
32.3 overs (1 Run) Good running! On off, Root pushes it towards cover for a quick run.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air on middle, Root works it to mid-wicket.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off, Root looks to cut but misses.
Kuldeep Yadav is back! His figures so far 8-0-66-1.
31.6 overs (0 Run) Another short one around off, Morgan evades it. End of a top over by Shami.
31.5 overs (0 Run) A bumper to welcome the new batter, Morgan ducks under it.
DRINKS! A good passage of play after the first drinks interval. England kept the momentum going and then there was a magnificent catch against the run of play by Jadeja to dismiss Roy. Jonny Bairstow in the meantime brought up his 100, and as he looked to up the ante for his team, he departs. Eoin Morgan comes out at number 4.
31.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Bairstow holes out! This was on the cards, wasn't it? He was struggling to get the ball away in the last few overs, he started to get frustrated and perishes in an attempt to find the fence. The bowling change has worked wonders for India. Shami dishes this shorter and outside off, Bairstow slaps it hard but it is the longer part of the ground. It goes straight to Pant at sweeper cover who makes no mistake. This is a good passage of play for India. They have not only got rid of the centurion but have also applied the brakes on the scoring a little. India would hope to continue the same with one new batsman out there and one relatively new.
31.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Jonny pushes it to covers. Another dot ball. JB will be getting a touch frustrated now.
31.2 overs (1 Run) This is on the pads, Root works it towards mid on for one.
31.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Root guides it to point.
Mohammed Shami is back!
30.6 overs (0 Run) Once again defends this flatter one off his back foot.
30.5 overs (0 Run) Jonny defends this flatter one off his back foot.
30.4 overs (0 Run) Jonny looks to run this floated one outside off to third man but can only get it to the fielder at short third man.
30.3 overs (0 Run) Tosses up once again. Jonny looks to sweep once again but is early into the shot and gets hit on the pads. An appeal but the umpire thinks otherwise.
30.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Tosses this one up but the line is down leg. Jonny looks to sweep but cannot connect. Wide signaled.
30.2 overs (0 Run) tossed up on the stumps, Jonny looks to sweep but can only get it to short fine leg fielder.
30.1 overs (1 Run) The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. The batsmen have run through for a single.