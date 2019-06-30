29.6 overs (1 Run) One more single to end the over as Root works it through square leg.
Live Score
29.5 overs (1 Run) Another single! Bairstow clears his front leg, Pandya bowls a slower one. Jonny drags it through square leg for one.
29.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Root guides it down to third man for one. 200 up for England.
29.3 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! This is on the pads, Root works it through mid-wicket, Bumrah from mid on gives it a chase and keeps it down to two.
29.2 overs (0 Run) Another appeal but not given! That was off the pads. Length around off and this one jags back in. Root looks to defend but the ball hits the thigh pad and goes low towards Dhoni. He takes it and appeals but the umpire shakes his head.
29.1 overs (1 Run) Slower one and outside off, Bairstow drags his pull through mid-wicket for one.
28.6 overs (0 Run) Just the two runs from the over. Back-to-back good overs for India. They need a lot more. This is on middle, Root works it to square leg.
28.5 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on middle, this is hit to mid-wicket.
28.4 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Root looks to defend but it goes off the bottom of his bat, back to the bowler.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, Root mistimes his pull to square leg.
28.2 overs (2 Runs) On the stumps again, Root works it fine on the leg side and takes two.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on middle, Root works it with the turn to square leg.
27.6 overs (0 Run) Edge but well short! Another slower one outside off, it is shorter in length. Bairstow looks to cut but the ball goes off the outside edge but well short of Dhoni. Another good over by Pandya.
27.5 overs (0 Run) This is wide outside off, Bairstow slashes at it but it goes to the point fielder.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Another slower one and outside off, Root guides it down to third man for one.
27.3 overs (1 Run) Another slower ball bouncer, Bairstow pulls it hard through mid-wicket for one.
27.2 overs (0 Run) Good length on middle, JB works it to mid-wicket.
27.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through backward square leg for one.
26.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another reverse and another boundary! This time it is through backward point. Two boundaries and 4 dots in the over. Another good one for England.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot as Bairstow cuts it to point.
26.4 overs (0 Run) This is quicker and outside off, Jonny looks to guide it down to third man but misses.
26.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent! Once again brings out the reverse sweep, Kuldeep helps him by bowling this quicker. JB just guides it through cover-point and it races away.
26.2 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Bairstow closes the face of the bat early. He gets a safe leading edge towards the bowler.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on middle, it is kept out.
25.6 overs (1 Run) 100 for Jonny Bairstow! A quality, quality 100 from him. The whole crowd and his teammates are up on their feet applauding as they know how crucial and important this knock is. Pandya bowls another short ball which JB pulls through deep square leg for one. He has a chance to make a huge one here.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Good bouncer! He goes for a surprise short one and on the body, Dhoni looks to pull but is beaten by pace. JB may not have been expecting it.
25.4 overs (1 Run) A little too straight, this is worked around the corner for one.
25.3 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Root stands tall and keeps it out.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Another slower one, this is guided through cover-point for one.
25.1 overs (0 Run) Slower one outside off, Bairstow looks to force it through the off side but ends up chopping it to the keeper.