 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Bangladesh Captain Mashrafe Mortaza Says World Cup 2019 Will Be His Last

Updated: 30 April 2019 15:09 IST

Mashrafe Mortaza will be playing the fifth ICC World Cup for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Captain Mashrafe Mortaza Says World Cup 2019 Will Be His Last
The 35-year-old Masrafe Mortaza made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe in 2001. © AFP

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza has declared that the forthcoming 2019 World Cup in England and Wales will be the last time he will participate in a World Cup. The 35-year-old, who made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe in 2001, has been representing Bangladesh in the World Cups since 2003 and it will be the fifth time he will be donning his nation's colours for the quadrennial event.

"This is definitely my last World Cup. I have to perform as a player, and of course, my role as captain is going to be important too. I have to fulfil my duties, but there's nothing more I can do. I don't have any personal goals. I never want to take any extra pressure,” Mashrafe was quoted as saying by icc-cricket.com.

“I am a believer in luck, so what is meant to happen, will happen. It's also not that I will do any extra preparation. It's just another big tournament for us and we want to play well to make it memorable. Nothing is impossible, but it will be very important for us to handle the ups and downs,” he added.

The bowling all-rounder has had an illustrious career for the Bangladesh cricket team, spanning 205 ODIs where he's taken 259 wickets, with a bowling average of 31.71 and an economy rate of 4.8. He has played 16 matches in the World Cups, taking 18 wickets at an economy of 4.94, his best figures being 4-38 coming against India in 2007.

After two warm-up matches against Pakistan and India, Bangladesh will kick-start their 2019 World Cup campaign against South Africa at The Oval on June 2.

Comments
Topics : Mashrafe Mortaza Bangladesh Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Mortaza will be playing his 5th and final World Cup
  • He made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe in 2001
  • Mortaza has picked 18 wickets in World Cups
Related Articles
Shakib Al Hasan
Shakib Al Hasan's Injury Has Made New Zealand Challenge "Bigger", Says Mashrafe Mortaza
Mushfiqur Rahim Steers Bangladesh To Easy Win Against Windies In 1st ODI
Mushfiqur Rahim Steers Bangladesh To Easy Win Against Windies In 1st ODI
Cricketer Mashrafe Mortaza To Stand In Upcoming Elections In Bangladesh
Cricketer Mashrafe Mortaza To Stand In Upcoming Elections In Bangladesh
Asia Cup 2018: Captain Rohit Sharma Says Team India
Asia Cup 2018: Captain Rohit Sharma Says Team India's Performance Made Him Look Good
Asia Cup Final Highlights, India vs Bangladesh Updates: India Beat Bangladesh By 3 Wickets To Clinch Title
Asia Cup Final Highlights, India vs Bangladesh Updates: India Beat Bangladesh By 3 Wickets To Clinch Title
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.