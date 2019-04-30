 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Alex Hales' Management Company Slams England Cricket Board For 2019 World Cup Snub

Updated: 30 April 2019 14:37 IST

Alex Hales was dropped from all England squads, including the World Cup 2019 team, ahead of the international calendar.

Alex Hales
Alex Hales's representatives said he was "devastated" by ECB's treatment of the batsman. © AFP

Alex Hales' hopes of representing England at the World Cup 2019 to be held in the United Kingdom came crashing down after the right-hander was withdrawn from all England squads ahead of the international season on Monday. Reports in the British media had claimed that the hard-hitting batsman was serving a 21-day ban from cricket for recreational drug use. Hales' management company, the 366 Group, said the player was "devastated" after assurances from the England Cricket Board (ECB) were apparently "rendered meaningless".

"We are hugely disappointed at the treatment of our client, Alex Hales, by the ECB," Hales' representatives said in a statement.

"The ECB insisted on Alex taking certain rehabilitation measures following his suspension," the statement added. "In line with both the ECB and PCA (Professional Cricketers' Association) guidelines, those measures must remain confidential.

"However, at every stage, Alex fulfilled his obligations and both he and his representatives were given assurances that any suspension, again under the ECB's guidelines, could not affect his selection for the World Cup."

The ECB announced Hales had been withdrawn from all international squads following an off-field incident not related to cricket.

Hales was included in the 15-man preliminary England World Cup 2019 team for the tournament on home soil, but it emerged last week that he had been sanctioned under the ECB's disciplinary policy for a second time.

A report in the Guardian newspaper said the hard-hitting batsman was serving a 21-day ban from cricket for recreational drug use.

Hales' latest misdemeanour comes just a few months after he was suspended and fined by the ECB for his part in a street brawl in Bristol also involving Ben Stokes in September 2017.

The 30-year-old has been stood down from this Friday's one-off One-day International against Ireland in Malahide, the upcoming limited-overs matches against Pakistan and the World Cup, which starts on May 30.

Ashley Giles, ECB managing director of England Men's Cricket, said: "We have thought long and hard about this decision.

"We have worked hard to create the right environment around the England team and need to consider what is in the best interests of the team, to ensure they are free from any distractions and able to focus on being successful on the pitch.

"I want to make it clear this is not the end of Alex's career as an England player," Giles added.

Hales has played 11 Tests, 70 one-day internationals and 60 Twenty20 internationals but is now regarded as a white-ball specialist.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics : England Cricket Team Alex Hales World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Alex Hales' representatives hit out at England Cricket Board
  • Alex Hales was dropped from all England squads by the ECB
  • Alex Hales' management company said that he was "devastated"
Related Articles
Alex Hales Not To Be Part Of World Cup 2019, Dropped From All England Squads
Alex Hales Not To Be Part Of World Cup 2019, Dropped From All England Squads
England Opener Alex Hales Serving Three-Week Ban For Recreational Drug Use
England Opener Alex Hales Serving Three-Week Ban For Recreational Drug Use
Ben Stokes, Alex Hales Fined For Bristol Brawl But Eligible For England Selection
Ben Stokes, Alex Hales Fined For Bristol Brawl But Eligible For England Selection
Ben Stokes, Alex Hales Charged With Bringing Game Into Disrepute
Ben Stokes, Alex Hales Charged With Bringing Game Into Disrepute
India vs England, Highlights 3rd ODI: Root, Morgan Star As England Beat India To Clinch Series 2-1
India vs England, Highlights 3rd ODI: Root, Morgan Star As England Beat India To Clinch Series 2-1
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.