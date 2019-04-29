Alex Hales' hopes of representing England at the World Cup 2019 to be held in the United Kingdom have ended after the right-hander was withdrawn from all England squads ahead of the international season. The decision was taken by England Cricket Board (ECB) managing director of and the England National Cricket Selectors. Alex Hales is serving a suspension for an 'off-field' incident reported to involve recreational drug use . In a media statement the ECB said that the decision was taken "having considered what is in the best interests of the England team".

"Consideration was given to creating the right environment within the team and ensuring that there are no unnecessary distractions and that the team is in the best position to succeed going into this crucial period," read the ECB statement.

The 30-year-old, who is reportedly serving a 21-day ban from cricket for the drug incident, will not be travelling to Ireland for the one-off ODI on Friday in Malahide and has also been removed from England's squad for Twenty20 International (T20I) as well as the ODI series against Pakistan.

However, the biggest blow to Alex Hales will be the fact that he has been withdrawn from England's preliminary World Cup 2019 team.

“We have thought long and hard about this decision. We have worked hard to create the right environment around the England team and need to consider what is in the best interests of the team, to ensure they are free from any distractions and able to focus on being successful on the pitch," said Ashley Giles, ECB managing director of England men's cricket.



"I want to make it clear this is not the end of Alex's career as an England player. The ECB and the PCA will continue to aid Alex and work alongside his county club Nottinghamshire to give him the support he needs, to help him fulfil his potential as a professional cricketer.”

The ECB media release also stated that a replacement for the ODI series against Pakistan will be named in due course.