Pakistan's chances of qualifying for the T20 World Cup semi-finals are getting lesser by the day. More so after New Zealand's huge win over Sri Lanka in a T20 World Cup Super 8 match in Colombo on Wednesday. Mitchell Santner's show with the bat and Rachin Ravindra's performance with the ball not just put their team on the cusp of a T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final berth but also dealt Pakistan a huge blow. The Salman Ali Agha-led side is walking a tightrope as far as their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign is concerned.

England have already qualified for the semi-finals from their group while Sri Lanka are out of reckoning for a place in the last four.

Currently, this is how the T20 World Cup Super 8 Group 2 points table stands:

1. England (4 points, 2 matches, NRR +1.491)

2. New Zealand (3 points, 2 matches, NRR +3.050)

3. Pakistan (1 point, 2 matches, NRR -0.461)

4. Sri Lanka (0 point, 2 matches, NRR -2.800)

Pakistan have only one game left in the Super 8 - against Sri Lanka on February 28. New Zealand take on England a day earlier. For Pakistan to qualify, they have to beat Sri Lanka in their final match. A win will take them to three points, but even that may not be enough.

Remaining Fixture in T20 World Cup Super 8 Group 2

February 27: New Zealand vs England

February 28: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

Scenario 1

If New Zealand lose their next match against England, both Pakistan and New Zealand will finish on three points (provided Pakistan beat Sri Lanka). In that situation, the team with the better Net Run Rate (NRR) will advance. Pakistan will have to hope New Zealand lose by a very big margin and then the 'Men in Green' beat Sri Lanka by humongous margin. Only then, Pakistan can surpass New Zealand's great Net Run-rate.

Scenario 2

If Pakistan lose to Sri Lanka, they will be eliminated. If New Zealand beat England, Pakistan will be eliminated from the race even before playing Sri Lanka. If New Zealand vs England match is washed out, Pakistan will be knocked out even if they win vs Sri Lanka in their last match.

Rachin Ravindra claimed 4/27 as New Zealand crushed Sri Lanka by 61 runs in their Group 2 Super Eights clash of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday. With the win, New Zealand took a big step towards the semifinals. Chasing 169, Sri Lanka made a terrible start to crawl to 20 for two in the powerplay and failed to gain any momentum. Ravindra then ran through the brittle Lankan middle order to help the Kiwis limit the co-hosts for a paltry 107/8.