Abu Jayed Seeks To Make Place In Bangladesh Starting XI Through World Cup

A surprise inclusion in the Bangladesh squad for the forthcoming ICC World Cup 2019 in England & Wales, starting 30th May, was 25-year old right-arm pacer Abu Jayed. He comes in place of Taskin Ahmed, who missed out due to an ankle injury. Jayed is uncapped in ODI cricket, but has played 5 Test matches and 3 T20 games, with 15 international wickets - 11 in Test's, 4 in t20's. He had put in a shift in the recent Test series against New Zealand, with figures of 3/94 in the Wellington Test.

He also managed to grab 9 wickets in the last 5 games he played for his franchise Prime Dholeshar in the domestic Dhaka Premier League. This is in tandem with the productive domestic career that he's had so far, with 227 wickets at the First Class level, and 65 List-A wickets, with bowling averages of 29.12 and 31.13 respectively.

Jayed had admitted surprise when he learned that he was included in the 15-member squad. "It's nice to be picked, but now the challenge is to make a place in the playing XI and repay the faith shown by the team management." he is quoted as saying in the International Cricket Council website.

Regarding questions about bringing his noteworthy Test form into the World Cup, Jayed asserts that "I am playing for the last 10 years and during this time, had the opportunity to play a lot of cricket at different levels. So don't think it will be a big problem,"

Bangladesh begin their campaign against South Africa at the Kennington Oval on June 2.