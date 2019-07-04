44.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Sheldon redeems himself this time! This is a very good catch by him. Not sure why Zadran went for that shot though! He needed to hang out there with Rashid but fails to do so. Brathwaite bowls this fuller and on middle, Zadran looks to go big. He does not get the desired elevation and hits it flat towards wide long on. Cottrell runs to his right and takes a tumbling catch. So 11 runs did come off the over but two wickets from it. 57 in 30 needed with only two wickets in hand.
44.5 overs (1 Run) A yorker outside off, Rashid jams it through point for one.
44.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Bowls one inside the tramline and Rashid tonks it over the fence. Khan ain't going down without a fight. Slower one and it is fuller in length. Rashid waits for it and lofts it over the long off fence.
44.4 overs (1 Run) Three wides in a row! Brathwaite is looking to stay away from Rashid's hitting zone but is bowling it too wide outside off.
44.4 overs (1 Run) Another wide as once again this is bowled outside the tramline.
44.4 overs (1 Run) Way too wide outside off, Rashid lets it be. Wided.
44.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off, this is hit through covers for one.
Dawlat Zadran is the new batsman.
44.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Yes, that is clean! This is probably the final nail in the coffin as Afghan is walking back. Brathwaite bowls a slower one and fuller in length outside off. Afghan looks to go downtown but it goes off the toe end. Holder there takes a well-judged catch just inside the ropes. The umpire does go upstairs to check and replays show that Holder has done well to stay away from the boundary line. A good innings by AA but he needed to be there till the end.
Is that caught cleanly? Jason Holder has taken a skier near the long off fence. Has he touched the boundary line? He's sure and is celebrating with his teammates.
44.1 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! A yorker just inside the tramline. Afghan fails to put bat on ball.
Carlos Brathwaite is back into the attack. There was an initial thought of giving this over to Oshane Thomas. Maybe, from the other end.
43.6 overs (1 Run) Pitches it up and outside off, it's pushed square of the wicket on the off side for a run. Outstanding over to finish an outstanding spell, Roach bowls out with figures of 10-2-37-3!
43.5 overs (1 Run) Again a grunt is followed by a slower delivery. On a length around middle and leg, Rashid fails to flick and it deflects to point off his pads. They cross for a leg bye.
43.4 overs (0 Run) Slants in a length ball on off, defended back to the bowler from the crease.
43.3 overs (0 Run) Roach lets out a grunt and serves a slower short ball outside off. Rashid is early into his flat-batted shot and gets a bottom edge. It goes on one bounce to the keeper.
43.2 overs (0 Run) Misses out there! Full delivery on the pads, Rashid clips it across the line but finds short fine leg.
43.1 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off, slapped to sweeper cover for a single.
42.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! 12 from the over. So a good comeback by the bowler in the end but still a good over for Afghanistan. This is on a length and around off, Afghan chops it towards short third man for one. 71 needed in 42.
42.5 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! But that was nailed! Holder had little time to react but he could not do so in time. He goes fuller and around off, Afghan smashes it back to the bowler. Holder does get his hands in position to take it but can't close his hands in time.
42.4 overs (1 Run) Slower one outside off, this is guided through point for one.
42.3 overs (1 Run) A single now! Outside off, AA strokes it through covers for one.
42.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 9 from 2 balls now! This is a poor ball with fine leg up. A full toss on the pads, Afghan flicks it fine on the leg side and finds a boundary.
42.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over with the angle! Fuller and outside off, Afghan goes back and lofts it over covers and bags a boundary. 5 from the over so far. Good start to the over, need to make it count.
42.1 overs (1 Run) Way outside the tramline on the off side, Afghan leaves it and the umpire has wided it.
41.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end another successful over for Roach. Fuller and on middle, this is hit back to the bowler. 83 needed in the last 8. Run rate needed above 10.
41.6 overs (1 Run) A short ball but it is way too short. Wided for height.
41.5 overs (1 Run) Good length and on off, Afghan taps it down to covers and steals a quick run.
Rashid Khan's turn to bat. His last opportunity in this World Cup to impress.
41.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Hetmyer takes a beauty! Another one bites the dust! Roach gets his third. A good comeback for him. It is a slower one, an off cutter outside off and shorter in length. Shinwari looks to drag it from outside off but does not get enough power behind it. It goes towards deep mid-wicket where Hetmyer runs in and takes a good catch diving to his right. The task keeps getting tougher for Afghanistan.
41.3 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Slower one outside off, Shinwari looks to play it late and fine on the off side but misses.
41.2 overs (1 Run) This is on the pads, Afghan looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It rolls on the off side for one.
41.1 overs (0 Run) Bowls it wide outside off, it is a seam-up delivery. Afghan hangs his bat out but gets beaten.
40.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! Very full and outside off, Shinwari looks to carve it but it goes off the inner half back to the bowler. Just the 6 from the over. Afghanistan need a few more than that. 86 needed in 54.
40.5 overs (1 Run) Excellent delivery! A yorker outside off, Afghan looks to put bat on ball but it goes off the inner half to the left of the keeper for one.
40.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, bowling to his field is the skipper. Shinwari strokes it through cover-point for one.
40.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Way too wide outside off and it has been wided.
40.3 overs (2 Runs) Excellent fielding! This is fuller and on off, Shinwari hits it hard down the ground. Brathwaite, at long off, runs to his right and then dives to push it back in. The long on fielder does the mopping up job and the partnership saves two.
40.2 overs (0 Run) Good length and outside off, Shinwari swings but misses.
40.1 overs (1 Run) Good running! Fuller and outside off, AA looks to drive but it goes off the inner half towards the keeper. The batters take a quick run.