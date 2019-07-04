4.6 overs (0 Run) Beaten again! Fuller and wider outside off, Ikram throws his bat at it and misses.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Goes for the short one around off, Ikram looks to pull but is beaten by pace. A little fun out there, Gayle is appealing, he also tries to convince his skipper to take the review but Holder is not interested.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Cottrell fails to adjust to the left-hander. He drifts it on the pads. Ikram works it fine on the leg side and bags a boundary.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Well fielded! Shorter and around off, Shah guides it towards point where Allen dives to his left and stops it. Could not stop the single though.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Another one on a length and around off, Shah defends it.
4.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Shah seems to be worried about the ball coming in. This is fuller and just outside off, Shah looks to drive but plays inside the line and the ball whizzes past the outside edge.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Maiden! Back of a length ball on off, Ali Khil once again remains inside the crease and punches it to mid off. Tidy over by Roach.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Shortish and around leg, Ikram stays back footed and defends it on the leg side. Five dots.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Leans forward to a length ball outside off and pushes it with gentle hands to covers.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Digs in a shortish ball on middle, Ikram pulls across the line but finds the fielder in front of square leg.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Ikram drives but finds the fielder on the off side.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, angling away, Ali Khil defends it off his back foot.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Lovely delivery! This is fuller and around off, it shapes away. Ikram looks to defend but it goes off the outer half down to third man for one.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and around off, it is dragged towards mid on for one.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Shah hops and keeps it out.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, this is guided down to third man for one.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Another one on the pads, Ikram looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. It rolls towards the keeper who dives to his right and stops it.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is hit to mid on.
1.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked towards square leg for a single. A successful first over by Roach.
1.5 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side again and outside off, Ali Khil looks to cut but misses.
1.4 overs (2 Runs) Good fielding! On the shorter side and on the body, Ikram pulls it towards fine leg. Cottrell runs to his right, dives and stops it. Saves two for his side.
Ikram Ali Khil is the number 3 batsman.
1.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Roach has the last laugh and Naib falls. One shot too many by him. It is on the fuller side and around off, Naib looks to heave it over the leg side but it goes off the inner half and straight to mid-wicket. Lewis makes no mistake. Bad start for Afghanistan and the perfect one for West Indies.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Too short and Naib puts it away! It is on the body, bounces at a good height for the batter. Naib pulls it over square leg for a boundary. First of the run chase.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Naib stands tall and guides it to point.
Kemar Roach to bowl from the other end with the second new ball.
0.6 over (0 Run) Another full ball around off, Shah drives it square on the off side but can't get past point. Just the one run from the first over.
0.5 over (0 Run) BEATEN! On the fuller side again and outside off, Shah does go after it but misses.
0.4 over (0 Run) Goes very full now and it is on off, Shah strokes it to covers.
0.3 over (1 Run) The run chase is underway! Back of a length and around off, Naib look to push at it but gets an inside edge which goes towards short fine leg for one.
0.2 over (0 Run) A half shout! Back of a length on middle, Naib looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts off with a back of a length ball on off, Naib pushes it to mid off.
We are back for the chase! The West Indies players are in a huddle as the Afghanistan openers, Gulbadin Naib and Rahmat Shah, pass by them. The Windies players now make their way out to the middle. Naib will be on strike and he will be facing Sheldon Cottrell who has the first new ball in hand. Here we go...