9.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, this is pushed to mid off. 7 from the last over of Powerplay 1! Afghanistan have recovered well after losing an early wicket. They are 44 for 1. They need another 268 in 240 balls.
9.5 overs (1 Run) A single now as Ikram guides it down to third man.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Ikram pushes it to covers.
9.3 overs (0 Run) On the pads, this is worked to mid-wicket.
9.2 overs (2 Runs) Misfield! Fuller and outside off, Ali Khil hits it towards point where the fielder dives over the ball and the batters take two.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! One bounce and over the fence! What a shot that is, Ikram says, take that Roach. Fuller in length and around off, Ali Khil lofts it over mid on and bags a boundary.
8.6 overs (0 Run) On the body, this is worked towards mid on.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Goes short this time! Ikram looks to pull but mistimes it towards backward square leg for one.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length again on off, Ikram hits it to covers.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter in length and just outside off, Ali Khil throws his bat at it but misses.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, this is hit to covers.
8.1 overs (2 Runs) Well played! Back of a length ball around off, Ikram guides it past point and takes two.
Oshane Thomas is on now!
7.6 overs (0 Run) On the middle pole, this is hit back to the bowler.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Shah defends it out.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy-peasy! A half volley on the pads and Shah flicks it through square leg for a boundary. Runs coming thick and fast for Afghanistan now.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Good length and this is angled into the off pole, Shah blocks it out.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Another length ball around off, Ikram plays it late down to third man for one.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, this is pushed to covers.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ends the over with a boundary! 10 from the over, a good one for Afghanistan. Once again Sheldon opts for a straighter line. This time Shah works it through mid-wicket and the ball races away to the fence.
6.5 overs (0 Run) A slower one outside off, Shah pushes it to mid on.
6.4 overs (0 Run) A little too straight again, Shah easily works it to mid-wicket.
6.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is worked to square leg.
6.3 overs (1 Run) A sharp short ball, it bounces over the batter's head though and it has been wided.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller this time and on off, Shah strokes it to mid off.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Classy! Slightly shorter and outside off this time. Shah waits for it and then guides it past point for a boundary. Welcome boundary.
6.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short and down the leg side, Shah looks to pull but misses.
5.6 overs (2 Runs) Uppish but safe! Fuller and on off, Ali Khil strokes it uppishly but through covers for two.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Another one on a length, Ali Khil guides it to point.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Another fuller length ball on middle, Shah strokes it towards mid on and takes one.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Good shot and good fielding! Shorter and on off, Shah gets on top of the bounce and guides it towards point where the fielder dives to his right and stops it.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Shah defends it out.
5.1 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side on off, this is driven back to the bowler.