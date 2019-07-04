29.6 overs (0 Run) On the stumps again and Zadran plays it out. Just the one run from the over. 156 needed in the last 20.
29.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot as this is fired on the stumps, NZ pushes it to covers.
29.4 overs (0 Run) Well bowled and well kept! Sees Najibullah go for the reverse sweep so fires it down the leg side. Zadran misses and Hope does well to collect it.
29.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, this is pushed to covers.
29.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, Ikram pulls it hard but on the bounce to deep mid-wicket for one.
29.1 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Hope dislodges the bails with his glove. This though will go down as a missed stumping. This is flatter and outside off, Ali Khil looks to sweep but misses. He ends up dragging his feet out of the crease. Hope is in a hurry to take the bails off and hence, does not collect the ball. He does ask the question. The umpire takes it upstairs and the replays show that the ball is not in the gloves when the bails are removed.
28.6 overs (1 Run) Too full in length around leg, Ali Khil flicks it with soft hands towards mid-wicket and runs the first run hard. But that's all he will get.
28.5 overs (1 Run) Another slower one, shorter in length and outside off, Zadran connects with his back foot punch and sends it to sweeper cover for a run.
28.4 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, slower in pace, Najibullah stands tall and plays it down to point.
28.3 overs (1 Run) Follows the batsman down the leg side with a slower full ball, Ikram keeps it out off the inner half towards square leg. The bowler runs to the ball and stops Ali Khil from taking the second run.
28.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is good batting from the young man. Picks the shortish length outside off very early and puts it away via a pull shot to the deep mid-wicket fence. 150 comes up for Afghanistan!
28.1 overs (1 Run) Angles in a good length delivery on middle, Zadran chops it down in front of cover-point and scoots to the other end.
27.6 overs (3 Runs) Three to end! Another good stop! This is full and outside off, Zadran creams it through covers. The fielder in the deep runs to his left, dives and pushes it back in. Saves a run for his side.
27.5 overs (2 Runs) Edgy runs! Flatter and outside off, Zadran looks to cut but it goes off the outside edge past short third man who gives it a chase and pulls it back in. Two taken.
27.4 overs (0 Run) Extremely full and quick, this is jammed out to covers.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker and shorter on off, this is pushed to covers.
27.2 overs (2 Runs) Fuller this time, Zadran strokes it through extra cover for a brace.
27.1 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, it pitches and turns away a little. Zadran pushes at it, it goes off the outer half to point.
26.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on the body, this is worked through square leg for one. End of successful over by CB.
26.5 overs (0 Run) On the off pole, NZ keeps it out.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Another good length ball, Zadran defends it out.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, this is kept out.
Promotion for Najibullah Zadran. He has shown decent form in this tournament. In his last knock of 42 against Pakistan, he was involved in a few handy stands. Needs to do exactly that again.
26.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Leading edge and taken! Rahmat Shah's charmed life comes to an end. Cottrell will be a relieved man at the moment and this is a much-needed wicket for West Indies as they have broken the 133-run stand which was worrying them. Carlos bowls this on off, it is the slower one. Rahmat plants his front foot across and looks to flick but closes the face of the bat early. It goes off the leading edge towards cover where Gayle takes a good catch diving forward. The Jamaican giant celebrates with push-ups and Carlos also joins him. Funny! Afghanistan need 174 more. Also, with a new batsman out there, Windies have a chance to swell the required run rate.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Shah hits it to covers.
25.6 overs (1 Run) Advances down the track and pushes it past the diving old bowler for a run at long on.
25.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker one outside off, drilled to sweeper cover for one.
25.4 overs (1 Run) Walks forward and tickles it past the mid-wicket fielder for a run.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Nearly sneaks through! Ali Khil jumps out of the crease and almost yorks himself. He digs it out back and Gayle jumps to collect it over his head. Doesn't do so cleanly and they cross for a single.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air, full and angling down, Rahmat stays back to work it through square leg for a single.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery, full and on middle, Ikram dances down the track and eases it to long on for a run.