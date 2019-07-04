24.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller outside off, Ali Khil strokes it through covers for one.
24.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
24.4 overs (1 Run) Direct hit and Shah was a goner! Ali Khil comes down the track but Carlos bowls it short and it is a slower one. Ikram looks to heave it but it goes off the inner half to short fine leg. Shah goes for a run. Roach has a shy but misses.
24.3 overs (0 Run) Another slower one on middle, Ikram works it to mid-wicket.
24.2 overs (0 Run) On the pads, this is worked to short fine leg.
24.1 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Sheldon Cottrell has dropped an absolute sitter! West Indies needed a wicket, Brathwaite produces an opportunity but Sheldon spills it. This could prove very costly here. A slower one and on middle, Shah looks to clear long on but it goes off the top edge towards that fielder who does not hang on.
23.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Spoils the over! Ends up being a good one for Afghanistan. Ali Khil is on the charge! This is fuller and on the pads, Ikram works it through backward square leg and it races away to the fence.
23.5 overs (1 Run) Just a single now! This is once again angled into the batter, Shah hits it down to long on for one.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row now as this length ball is once again played to point.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Around off again, Shah plays it late and to point.
23.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Shah guides it to point.
23.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, Ikram whips it towards deep square leg for one.
Jason Holder to continue from this end...
22.6 overs (1 Run) Ali Khil comes down the track but Carlos smartly bowls it slower. Ikram chips it down through mid on for one.
22.5 overs (1 Run) Very full and on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Another one on a length and around off, Shah once again defends it out.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Goes back to bowling length on off, Shah keeps it out.
22.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Too full and a boundary! The Windies are under pressure here. On middle, Shah strokes it past mid on and the ball races to the fence.
22.1 overs (0 Run) This is angled into the batter, Shah looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads.
Carlos Brathwaite is on now!
21.6 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on off, Ikram jumps and cuts it through the line. The point fielder dives across to his left to make the stop. Good cricket all around. 7 from the over, 196 needed off 168 balls.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on middle and off, Ali Khil taps it down to point and looks for a run. He is sent back.
21.4 overs (2 Runs) Turns it off his pads through square leg and immediately calls for two. Gets it with ease in the end.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Slower one this time, around off, Ali Khil keeps it out to mid-wicket.
21.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shade of arrogance in this shot! Mid on is up so it's a safe shot. Latches onto a length ball wide outside off and thumps it over the infield. The mid off fielder runs after it but the ball teasingly goes to the fence.
21.1 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off, guided down to third man for a run.
20.6 overs (0 Run) Brings the sweep shot out but it goes off the inner half to short fine leg. So two boundaries in the over.
20.5 overs (0 Run) Another tossed up ball on off, Ali Khil keeps it out.
20.4 overs (0 Run) This is tossed up outside off, it turns back in. Ikram looks to work it on the leg side but misses to get hit on the pads.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, it is worked to mid-wicket.
20.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is lovely batting from Ali Khil. Also, this brings up the 100-run stand between the two. The chase is well in the balance here because of the this pair. The milestone is brought up in style. It is short and outside off, Ali Khil goes back and slaps it through covers for a boundary.