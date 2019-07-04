19.6 overs (0 Run) 4 dots in a row to end! A good over by Holder. Shorter and on off, Rahmat hits it back to the bowler.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot as Rahmat hits this back of a length ball to mid on.
19.4 overs (0 Run) On a length again but this time it is on middle, Rahmat punches it to mid on off the back foot.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Shah stands tall and pushes it to covers.
19.2 overs (1 Run) On the fuller side, Ali Khil strokes it through covers and takes one.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Ali Khil guides it to point.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Ali Khil skips down the track and pushes it to mid off where the fielder makes a diving stop. A single to end a 12-run over. 100 up for Afghanistan!
18.5 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Rahmat Shah, his 15th in ODIs and first in the World Cup! Full and flighted on off, Rahmat drives it down through mid off for a run. It has been a fine knock so far from him but he needs to carry on if Afghanistan want to get a win.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Quicker one, short and wide outside off, Rahmat camps back and slaps it through backward point. The fielder there runs across to his left before putting in the dive but fails to cut it off.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Runs down the track to a full ball and helps it in the gap at mid-wicket for a run.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Floated full ball around leg, Ikram skates down the track and lofts it over mid off. Doesn't quite time it well to clear the rope but still will get a boundary.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller length ball on middle, Shah works it gently to the left of short fine leg and hurries to the other end. The fielder has a shy but misses the stumps at the bowler's end.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Just the single from the Free Hit! Shorter and around off, this is hit down to long on for one. 8 from the over. 224 needed in 192 balls.
17.6 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! Holder has overstepped! He goes short and on middle, this is pulled through square leg for one. Free Hit coming up.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rahmat moves into the 40s! This is short and it sits up at a good height. Shah goes back and pulls it through backward square leg for a boundary.
This is a danger period for Rahmat Shah! His last four scores are 35, 24, 36 and 46. This suggests that Rahmat usually throws away his start at this time of his innings. He is on 38 at the moment.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Bangs it short again, Rahmat punches it but straight to mid off.
17.2 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side and on off, Shah pushes it to mid off.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Shah goes back and defends it onto the ground.
Drinks break. So far so good from Afghanistan in this big run chase. After an early blow, they have recovered well through this partnership between Rahmat Shah and Ikram Ali Khil. West Indies have been quite inconsistent with their bowling and have not managed to create enough pressure. 232 needed off 198 balls and this match is still very much in the balance.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball on off, this is hit down to long off for one.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter outside off, this is hit through point for one.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on the body, Ikram pulls it towards Gayle at short fine leg.
16.3 overs (2 Runs) Just over! Shortish again and on middle, Ikram looks to power it over mid off but he does not get it right off the middle. Still hits it well enough to clear the in-ring fielder. Two taken.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and quicker around off, Rahmat looks to pull but mistimes it towards long on for one.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
Time for some spin! Fabian Allen to roll his arm now. He is the only genuine spinner in the XI for West Indies. In the last match against Sri Lanka, he did well to bowl an economical spell and then impressed one and all with his batting prowess. Can he provide the breakthrough here?
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! All the pressure that was building has been released! Exquisite timing again! This is shorter and outside off, Shah stands tall and guides it past point. Third man runs to his right and looks to stop it with his leg but fails in the attempt.
15.5 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side again, Shah plays it to mid off.
15.4 overs (0 Run) This is angled into the batter, Shah hits it to mid on.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Another back of a length ball on off, Shah pushes it to mid off.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length again on off, Shah keeps it out.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Shah punches it to mid on.