14.6 overs (1 Run) Good running once more. A length ball outside off, Rahmat presses forward and drives it gently to the right of mid off. They scamper across for a single as the fielder misses his shy at the bowler's end.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Around middle and off, blocked from the back foot by Rahmat.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Direct hit at the striker's end but Rahmat is safely in. Shortish ball on middle and leg, Ikram stays leg side of it and drops it with gentle hands in front of cover-point. Good calling between the two batsmen as they steal a run.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Hurries up the batsman with his extra pace. Shah fails to work it around and it goes off his pads at square leg. They cross for a leg bye.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Lands it on a length and outside off, Rahmat drives it from the crease to the right of Gayle at extra cover. The big man goes down low to stop the ball and the crowd loves it.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball outside off, Shah taps it down from the crease to point.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Nearly edges it to the keeper! Slants across a short of a length ball outside off, Ali Khil attempts to dab it to third man but misses. 2 runs from Jason's first over.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Short in length and wide outside off, Ikram stays back to pull on the leg side but fails to connect.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on middle, Shah turns it off his hips to long leg for a run.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, angling in, Shah remains on the back foot and blocks it to covers.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Extra bounce for the tall fast bowler. Shortish delivery around off, holding its line, Shah tries to run it down but is beaten as it bounces over his bat.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Starts his spell with a back of a length ball on off, angling away, Ikram sticks back and runs it down to third man for a run.
Jason Holder is on now!
12.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Caressed! Delightful! What a shot! On the fuller side, Shah just leans into it and creams it past cover. No stopping those. 11 comes from the over. Afghanistan going along well here.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and on the body, it is pulled down to fine leg for one.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Shah strokes it through covers for one.
12.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Picked the length early there! This was fractionally short around off, Rahmat Shah stands tall and pulls it over the mid-wicket fielder and bags another boundary.
12.2 overs (1 Run) A single and that brings up the 50-run stand between the two. A good one as they lost Naib early. The two need to continue though. this is on the body, Ali Khil works it through square leg for one.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, this is guided to point.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length again and on middle, this is worked around the corner for one.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, Shah flashes at it and edges it down to third man for a run.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Another single as Ali Khil plays it with an angled bat down to third man.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Shah pushes it through covers for one.
11.2 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, Ali Khil pulls it down to fine leg for one. 50 up for Afghanistan.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on middle, Ikram defends it out.
10.6 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side on off, Shah jams it out to the bowler.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! How easily has he played that? Yes, it is a poor ball but still. Short and wide outside off, Shah waits for it, uses the pace of the bowler and guides it through cover-point.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Shah keeps it out.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, this is flicked through square leg for one.
10.2 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side on middle, Ikram works it to mid on.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on middle, Ikram defends it out.