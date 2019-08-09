 
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

Watch: Virat Kohli's Reaction When Rohit Sharma Guessed His Name During Dumb Charades

Updated: 09 August 2019 16:21 IST

On Friday, Indian board's Twitter handle posted a video of Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja doing the 'heads up challenge'.

Watch: Virat Kohli
Ravindra Jadeja mimicked Virat Kohli while doing the 'Heads Up Challenge'. © Twitter

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have made headlines in recent times for a reported rift between the two. However, before leaving for the West Indies, Virat Kohli rubbished the rumours, calling them "baffling". On Friday, Indian board's Twitter handle posted a video of Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja doing the 'heads up challenge', which seems to be a game of dumb charades. While Jadeja and Rohit play the guessing game, India captain Virat Kohli can be seen looking on. The first name that came up in the challenge was that of Jasprit Bumrah which Rohit managed to guess in a matter of seconds but the next name -- Virat Kohli -- was not so easy.

Jadeja copied Virat Kohli's routine before facing a ball and mimicked him leaving the ball, but Rohit looked confused. However, after getting a few more clues from Jadeja, Rohit managed to guess Virat Kohli's name.

The Indian captain, sitting metres away, was all smiles and asked the duo, "kya kiya".

Watch the entire video here:

The Indian team is currently on tour of the West Indies. India won the Twenty20 International (T20I) series 3-0.

The first match of the One-Day International (ODI), however, had to be abandoned due to inclement weather at the Guyana National Stadium on Thursday.

Only 13 overs were bowled after the home side were put in to bat when India captain Virat Kohli won the toss, with the West Indies reaching 54 for one before rain drove them off the field.

Having already started two hours late because of morning showers, the further rain interruptions during the brief innings ended any hopes of a result and any lingering prospect of play was washed away by the latest downpour in mid-afternoon.

Two more ODI matches remain, which will be followed by a two-match Test series.

