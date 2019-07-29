Indian skipper Virat Kohli has categorically denied any rumours of a rift between him and Rohit Sharma , which have been making the rounds after the team returned from England after their loss in the semi-finals of World Cup 2019 . "In my opinion it's baffling to be honest. It's absolutely ridiculous to read such stuff that comes out. I have been to a few public events and the sentiment is 'aap log kya khele (you guys played so well)'," Kohli said, reacting to the rift rumours.

"We are feeding off lies. We are overlooking facts. We are turning a blind eye to all the good things that has happened. We are creating fantasies and scenarios in our head and want to accept that this is the truth," he added.

"I have seen this for too long now. Bringing personal lives into the picture. It's disrespectful after a moment. There is nothing between me and Rohit," Kohli said.

"Come and see how we talk to Kuldeep Yadav, how we respect our seniors like MS Dhoni," Kohli said, explaining the lively environment in the team.

"If the team atmosphere wouldn't have been good then we wouldn't have succeeded," Kohli further said.

India head coach, Ravi Shastri also reacted to the matter and said, "No nonsense in the team, not a single individual is greater than the team."

Kohli also answered questions regarding the newly-minted ICC Test Championship, the World Cup defeat and the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"Test cricket is the most important format for me, nothing comes above it for me," Kohli said.

