 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

West Indies vs India: Virat Kohli Calls Navdeep Saini "A Rarity" After Impressive T20I Debut

Updated: 04 August 2019 09:46 IST

Navdeep Saini made an immediate impact on his senior international debut, claiming three for 17 off his four overs against the West Indies in the first T20I.

West Indies vs India: Virat Kohli Calls Navdeep Saini "A Rarity" After Impressive T20I Debut
Navdeep Saini starred on his senior international debut as India defeated the West Indies. © AFP

Navdeep Saini made an instant impact on his Twenty20 International (T20I) debut, returning with figures of three for 17 as India beat the West Indies by four wickets in the opening T20I of the three-match series in Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday. A fine bowling performance, led by Navdeep Saini helped India restrict the West Indies to 95 for nine in 20 overs. India didn't have it all their way in the chase, huffing and puffing their way to the 96-run target with 16 balls to spare. However, despite the underwhelming performance with the bat, captain Virat Kohli was a content man, hailing Navdeep Saini as "a rarity with his raw pace".

Having already enjoyed success with the India 'A' team currently on tour of the Caribbean, Navdeep Saini achieved the rarity of a maiden in that final over but it was his earlier double-strike which gave the 26-year-old fast bowler the sort of dream start he would have wished for after skipper Virat Kohli chose to bowl first on winning the toss.

Opening bowlers Washington Sundar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar had already set the West Indies on the back foot by removing openers John Campbell and Evin Lewis, and Saini added to the Caribbean side's woes by dismissing attacking left-handers Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer off successive deliveries.

"Navdeep is a rarity with his raw pace," said Kohli in appreciation of his debutant's impressive effort.

"We can only hope he kicks on from there. It wasn't the best pitch because of all the weather around. Everyone did a great job to get the match underway on time."

On a pitch where all batsmen struggled to play their shots, the West Indies were restricted to 95 for nine batting first.

India's line-up found the conditions equally challenging but the depth of their batting saw them through to 98 for six with 16 deliveries to spare.

India will be seeking to clinch the series with victory in the second match at the same venue on Sunday before the teams head to Guyana for the final match on Tuesday.

They will then shift formats to three One-Day Internationals (one in Guyana and two in Trinidad) and round out the tour with Test matches in Antigua and Jamaica.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Navdeep Saini West Indies vs India 2019 West Indies vs India, 1st T20I Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli hails India debutant Navdeep Saini
  • Navdeep Saini starred with the ball in hand on his international debut
  • India beat the West Indies in the first T20I by four wickets
Related Articles
2nd T20I: India Look To Clinch Series With Another Victory Over Woeful West Indies
2nd T20I: India Look To Clinch Series With Another Victory Over Woeful West Indies
India A Win Fifth Unofficial ODI Against West Indies A, Wrap Up Series 4-1
India A Win Fifth Unofficial ODI Against West Indies A, Wrap Up Series 4-1
World Cup 2019: Bhuvneshwar Kumar
World Cup 2019: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Injury Forces India To Call Navdeep Saini As Net Bowler
Dominic Cork Praises Speedster Navdeep Saini, Sees Him As India Material
Dominic Cork Praises Speedster Navdeep Saini, Sees Him As India Material
Delhi Capitals Climb To Top Of IPL Table, End RCB
Delhi Capitals Climb To Top Of IPL Table, End RCB's Playoff Hopes
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.