 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

2nd Test: Hanuma Vihari Scores Maiden Test Century As India Dominate West Indies

Updated: 01 September 2019 00:32 IST

Hanuma Vihari brought up his maiden Test century in 200 balls.

2nd Test: Hanuma Vihari Scores Maiden Test Century As India Dominate West Indies
Hanuma Vihari continued his good run with the bat against the West Indies. © Twitter

Hanuma Vihari scored his maiden Test hundred in Jamaica on Saturday. With the hundred, Vihari became the second Indian player to score a century in World Test Championship after Ajinkya Rahane's ton in Antigua in the previous Test match. The 25-year-old resumed his innings from 42, his overnight score and stitched together important partnerships with Ravindra Jadeja and Ishant Sharma to take India to a commanding position in the second Test at Sabina Park. Vihari put on 38 runs with Jadeja after losing the wicket of Rishabh Pant on the first ball of the second day's play. Also, Ishant Sharma, who came into bat at number nine, went onto to score his maiden Test half-century.

Windies skipper Holder, who bowled brilliantly on Day 1 to dismiss India counterpart Virat Kohli (76) among others, was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 5/77. Vihari and Ravindra Jadeja then added 38 for the seventh wicket before debutant Rahkeem Cornwall (2/97) had Jadeja caught at mid-on by Darren Bravo.

Jadeja showed a lot of patience for his 16 from 69 balls but Cornwall won the battle of attrition with a length ball outside off which the Saurashtra allrounder slogged to Bravo.

At the other end, there was no stopping Vihari who went about his job with poise and showed composure of the highest order.

Ishant and Vihari put on 112 runs for the eight wicket before Ishant Sharma (57) was caught in the deep off Kraigg Brathwaite. Hanuma Vihari was the last man to depart as India were bowled out for 416 in the first innings.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Hanuma Vihari Ishant Sharma Ishant Sharma West Indies vs India 2019 West Indies vs India, 2nd Test Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Hanuma Vihari scored his maiden Test century in the second Test
  • Ishant Sharma also brought up his maiden Test half-century
  • Vihari and Ishant stitched together a 112-run stand
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Insists Managing Jasprit Bumrah
Virat Kohli Insists Managing Jasprit Bumrah's Workload Is "Most Important" For World Test Championship
Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari Hit Half-Centuries As Tour Match Ends In Draw
Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari Hit Half-Centuries As Tour Match Ends In Draw
Bowlers Star On Day 2 As India Continue Dominance In Tour Match vs West Indies A
Bowlers Star On Day 2 As India Continue Dominance In Tour Match vs West Indies A
Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma Take India To 297/5 In Practice Match Against West Indies A
Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma Take India To 297/5 In Practice Match Against West Indies A
"Don
"Don't Want To Be Tagged As The Guy Who Isn't A Team Man": Hanuma Vihari
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 114
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 27 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.