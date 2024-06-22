Former India head coach Ravi Shastri is enjoying his time in the Caribbean amid the ongoing T20 World Cup. Shastri, who is the part of the official coverage team for the tournament, arrived in Antigua ahead of the India's Super 8 clash with Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. However, Shastri revealed that his luggage his yet to arrive in Antigua, claiming that it is strandad in one of the other islands. Taking to social media, Shastri shared a photo of him wearing a bathrobe while enjoying his exotic breakfast in Antigua.

Shastri said that the entire experience made him feel like a drug lord.

"Feeling like a drug lord at breakfast in this outfit here in beautiful Antigua, even though my luggage is still on another island. Can't wait for it to arrive soon," Shastri captioned the picture.

Feeling like a drug lord at breakfast in this outfit here in beautiful Antigua, even though my luggage is still on another island. Can't wait for it to arrive soon! #AntiguaVibes #TravelAdventures #BreakfastViews pic.twitter.com/8rZjXf6ZWu — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 21, 2024

Meanwhile, a formidable India will be eyeing to continue its unbeaten run in the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup when it takes on Bangladesh in their second clash in the Super Eight stage.

Transitioning from tough and makeshift conditions in the USA to a traditional and settled West Indies was rather seamless for India as they got a comfortable 47-run win over Afghanistan in their first Super 8 stage game at Barbados. Now, they await the test of excelling in Antigua, where scores of 150 and above have been recorded four times collectively.

On the top of India's list to tick boxes would be for their opening pair of captain Rohit Sharma and talismanic Virat Kohli, who hasn't looked convincing so far, to get a big partnership.

India are expected to retain the playing eleven they fielded against Afghanistan for Saturday's clash with Bangladesh, which would mean left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav retains his place after taking two wickets in his first T20 World Cup game.

India T20 World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

