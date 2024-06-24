Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli's horrible form at the T20 World Cup 2024 continues as he was dismissed for a duck during the Super 8 match against Australia on Monday. Kohli faced just five deliveries before he completely miscued a shot off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood and the catch was completely comfortably by Tim David at wide mid-on. Kohli has not performed well in the competition after he was chosen as Rohit Sharma's opening partner with just 66 runs in 6 matches. This was his fourth single-digit score of this year's competition and social media was abuzz following his dismissal.

Earlier, Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to field.

"We are going to bowl first. Looks a belter, it looks lovely. It's a quarter final, looking forward to it, big challenge against India. We have had ourselves in this situation before, every game is a must-win now. We got an experienced group, a great staff. Starc comes in for Agar," Marsh said at the toss.

India skipper Rohit Sharma said that he would have fielded if India won the toss.

"We would have fielded first as well, looks a bit sticky. We wanted to chase. We know what exactly we are doing, will try to do our best. I hope it doesn't change much. The overhead conditions also matter in this part of the world. We have adapted well, hopefully another game where we put up a show. Every game matters in this tournament, nothing changes. We are playing the same team," Rohit said.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.