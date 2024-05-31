India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series of any sorts in over a decade. Since the two teams only meet each other at ICC and ACC events, the India-Pakistan matches are undeniably the most anticipated clashes in world cricket. India and Pakistan will face off next month in a group match at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on June 9. Ahead of much anticipated game, former Pakistan batter Basit Ali has made a big claim that that ICC wants India and Pakistan to face off twice in the tournament. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Basit said that the ICC has planned the schedule in such a way that India and Pakistan can meet once again in the semi-final or final, in addition to their match in New York on June 9.

"The ICC wants India and Pakistan to have two matches in the World Cup. They have made the schedule so the two teams can meet again either in the semi-final or final. The venue we will get to know in due course. Now, it all depends on performance. Pakistan is a bit low on their form, while India, on the other hand, has played IPL and looks in good shape. For Pakistan to perform well, Babar must open," Basit said in a video on his YouTube channel.

India and Pakistan are placed in Group A alongside Ireland, Canada and T20 World Cup co-hosts the USA.

India will kick off their campaign on June 5 against Ireland, while Pakistan will play their first game a day later against the USA.

India ICC T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan