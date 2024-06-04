England vs Scotland Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2024 Live Telecast: Defending champions England will be looking to start their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign on a positive note as they face Scotland in a Group B encounter. The England vs Scotland clash holds a lot of significance in a group which also consists of Australia, Namibia and Oman. England looked in good form as they defeated Pakistan in a T20I series just ahead of the competition and with some of their players performing quite well in the IPL 2024, they enter the T20 World Cup 2024 as one of the favourites.

Squads:

England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Jonny Bairstow, Will Jacks, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Philip Salt, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Tom Hartley

Scotland: Matthew Cross(w), Michael Jones, George Munsey, Ollie Hairs, Richie Berrington(c), Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, Jack Jarvis, Charlie Tear, Chris Greaves, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal, Bradley Currie, Christopher Sole

When will the England vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The England vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on Tuesday, June 4 (IST).

Where will the England vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The England vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

What time will the England vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The England vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024 match will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the England vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The England vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast in India on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the England vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The England vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed live on Disney plus Hotstar app and website.

