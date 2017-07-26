Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 1: Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri Aim To Begin On Winning Note

New India coach Ravi Shastri will look to make certain his team remains the world's best Test side as they take on Sri Lanka in the first of three matches. Shastri, who took over the demanding role after Anil Kumble's acrimonious exit last month, has backed India to continue the "fearless brand of cricket" that helped them regain the number one position last year from Pakistan. While India lost the Champions Trophy final to their arch-rivals, the Virat Kohli-led side is on a roll after winning 10 of the last 13 Tests, overcoming strong teams like New Zealand, England and Australia. (LIVE SCORECARD)

While India start as overwhelming favourites after the seventh-ranked Sri Lanka scraped past Zimbabwe in a one-off Test last week, Shastri has warned against complacency.

The visitors played a drawn two-day warm-up game in Colombo with returning batsman Shikhar Dhawan among the scorers.

Opener Lokesh Rahul, who scored a half-century in the practice game, has been ruled out of the first match due to viral fever with Tamil Nadu batsman Abhinav Mukund taking his place in the starting eleven.

Sri Lanka, whose new Test skipper Dinesh Chandimal has been ruled out through flu, will need all the experience of stand-in captain Rangana Herath.

The left-arm spinner, who took 11 wickets against Zimbabwe and his 31st five-wicket haul in 81 Tests, is key for Sri Lanka.