India Vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli Feels 'Blissful' Ahead Of Test Series. This Is Why

The Indian cricket team is all set to take on Sri Lanka in the first of the three-match Test series starting at Galle from Wednesday. India Skipper Virat Kohli and most of his men seldom get breaks from the hectic schedule as they play practically non-stop cricket throughout the year. Kohli seems to be enjoying the picturesque views of the island nation and on Tuesday he took to Twitter to post a picture with sea in the background. "If only I could wake up to this every morning!! #Blissful," he captioned his picture.

If only I could wake up to this every morning!! #Blissful pic.twitter.com/dMElivGcDl — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 25, 2017

India's premiere off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday termed Sri Lanka's tour of 2015 as a landmark for the Indian team for their come-from-behind 2-1 series win. "In 2015, we were sandwiched into the middle of a leadership takeover. Virat had just taken over in Australia and we came here having played one Test in Bangladesh. We had set ourselves a lot of goals for each other and I would say we have achieved them and come out with flying colours over the last couple of years as a group," he said.

"We have produced a lot of good cricketers, some young cricketers have come in and put their hands up while others have excelled," he added.

Meanwhile, India will look to extend their domination in Tests when they take on a jaded Sri Lanka in the first game starting in Galle, a place where they were humiliated before soaring to world No.1.

Virat Kohli and Co. would be keen to avenge their embarrassing loss at the Galle International Stadium in 2015 when they were bowled out for 112 while chasing 176 on Day Four.