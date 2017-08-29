India vs Sri Lanka: After MS Dhoni's Back-To-Back Hits, Fans Mock Chief Selector MSK Prasad

Chief selector MSK Prasad has endured a rough ride after his recent comments about MS Dhoni's future. Speaking after India's limited-overs cricket squad was announced for the ongoing Sri Lanka series, Prasad said the selection committee would have to look at alternatives if the former India captain failed to deliver. "You never know. We don't say it is an automatic thing (selection) but we will see. We are all stakeholders. We all want the Indian team to do well. If he is delivering, why not? If he is not, we will have to look at alternatives," Prasad had said. Enraged Dhoni fans hit back at Prasad after the wicketkeeper-batsman played two crucial knocks against Sri Lanka to help India seal the ODI series. In the 2nd ODI, Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar put on an unbeaten 100-run stand for the 8th wicket to take India home. Dhoni followed that up with another unbeaten century partnership with Rohit Sharma to guide the visitors to a 6-wicket win in the 3rd ODI. On both occasions, Dhoni rescued the team from a difficult situation thereby highlighting the value he brings to the side.

After India clinched the five-match series against Sri Lanka, some of Dhoni's fans mocked Prasad for his earlier comments.

MS Dhoni be like : Okay. As you say! ?? — Jaanvi ?? (@ThatCricketGirl) August 27, 2017

There is a ocean of difference between MSD & MSK. Some people talk, some do. #MSForever — Amit Yarashi (@amityarashi) August 27, 2017

I hope MSK Prasad is watching this series keenly.

Another typical #Dhoni innings. #SLvIND — Aditya Namjoshi (@aditya_msd) August 27, 2017

#IndvsSL.Srilanka must be shocked that India came from doldrums to win.mr MSK prasad,today hopefully,u must have realized dhoni strength. — nandini manjunath (@fvnandu) August 24, 2017

The Indian cricket team is currently trying to get its combinations right for the 2019 World Cup.

The move to axe Yuvraj Singh can be an indication of the mindset going forward with the World Cup coming up in 2019 in England

Prasad said the core of the Indian team for the 2019 World Cup will be identified in the next four to five months through a rotation policy.

"We have identified some set of players who will be considered for the next 4-5 months and we will rotate them. After those 4-5 months we will come to a picture that these are certain players who will go on to play the 2019 World Cup," Prasad said after India completed a Test series whitewash.

Hence Dhoni's show in Sri Lanka is bound to make a major impact on the national selection committee.