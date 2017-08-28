 
Sri Lanka vs India 2017 26 Jul 17 to 06 Sep 17

India vs Sri Lanka: MS Dhoni Sleeps On The Field As Crowd Trouble Stops Match. Twitter Loves It

Updated: 28 August 2017 12:18 IST

Rohit Sharma was batting on 122 and M S Dhoni on 61 when play was halted. As the umpires worked towards resuming play, the former India captain, unperturbed by the crowd chaos,opted to take a nap on the field.

MS Dhoni takes a nap as the 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka was halted. © Twitter

Crowd trouble forced the umpires to stop play for about 35 minutes when India were cruising to a series-clinching win in the third ODI in Pallekele on Sunday. India were 210 for four after 44 overs, needing another eight runs to win, when the players were sent back into the dressing room, following the rowdy behaviour from the home supporters, who resorted to throwing bottles onto the field of play. Rohit Sharma was batting on 122 and M S Dhoni on 61 when play was halted. As the umpires worked towards resuming play, the former India captain, unperturbed by the crowd chaos, opted to take a nap on the field.

Twitter went into overdrive as the wicketkeeper-batsman utilized the break in a rather appropriate manner.

Security forces were called in to evict spectators from some of the sections in the gallery before the match resumed. The scenes were reminiscent of 1996 World Cup semi-finals at the Eden Gardens where India had to forfeit the match against Sri Lanka following crowd trouble.

Rohit and Dhoni stitched together an unbeaten 157-run stand with India reaching the victory target of 218 in 45.1 overs.

It was the seventh successive bilateral series victory against Sri Lanka. India last lost a ODI series to island nation in 1997.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : India Sri Lanka Mahendra Singh Dhoni Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy Cricket Sri Lanka vs India 2017
Highlights
  • Dhoni was seen taking a nap on the field
  • Crowd trouble halted play in the 3rd ODI for 35 minutes
  • India clinched the series with a six-wicket win
