 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Who Are You? Fans Ask Chief Selector MSK Prasad After His MS Dhoni Remark

Updated: 15 August 2017 13:07 IST

Asked about Dhoni's future, the chairman said that it's difficult to predict but till he is delivering for the team, it shouldn't be a problem.

Who Are You? Fans Ask Chief Selector MSK Prasad After His MS Dhoni Remark
MS Dhoni's future has often been a topic of discussion in recent months. © AFP

Chairman of selectors MSK Prasad on Monday said that Mahendra Singh Dhoni's future is being discussed at selection meetings but they will look at alternatives only if the former India captain fails to perform. Asked about Dhoni's future, the chairman said that it's difficult to predict but till he is delivering for the team, it shouldn't be a problem. "You never know. We don't say it is an automatic thing (selection) but we will see. We are all stakeholders. We all want the Indian team to do well. If he is delivering, why not? If he is not, we will have to look at alternatives," Prasad said.

"You have been fair and I will be honest. Discussions happen about everybody. It is not just MS. When we pick, when we talk about combinations, we talk about everybody. You will also see in times to come," Prasad further added. Dhoni's struggles in the 5th ODI match against West Indies last month, where he scored 54 off 114 balls, led to questions over his future. At the time however, captain Virat Kohli made it very clear that his predecessor was an integral part of the team.

Dhoni's fans were clearly infuriated by Prasad's comment.

Selectors also axed Yuvraj Singh from the squad that will face Sri Lanka in the upcoming limited-overs cricket series.

This move can be an indication of the mindset going forward with the World Cup coming up in 2019 in England

Prasad said the core of the Indian team for the 2019 World Cup will be identified in the next four to five months through a rotation policy.

"We have identified some set of players who will be considered for the next 4-5 months and we will rotate them. After those 4-5 months we will come to a picture that these are certain players who will go on to play the 2019 World Cup," Prasad said after India completed a Test series whitewash on Monday.

Topics : India Mahendra Singh Dhoni Cricket Sri Lanka vs India 2017
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Prasad said alternatives will be looked at if Dhoni does not perform
  • Dhoni is part of India's squad for the ODI series vs Sri Lanka
  • Many believe Dhoni can no longer finish games like he used to
Related Articles
We Will Look at Alternatives if MS Dhoni Doesn't Deliver: MSK Prasad
We Will Look at Alternatives if MS Dhoni Doesn't Deliver: MSK Prasad
India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli Breaks MS Dhoni's Record Of Overseas Test Wins
India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli Breaks MS Dhoni's Record Of Overseas Test Wins
MS Dhoni Deserves To Go On His Own Terms, Says Michael Hussey
MS Dhoni Deserves To Go On His Own Terms, Says Michael Hussey
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 Australia 100
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 08 August 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.