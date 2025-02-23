During the high voltage clash between India and Pakistan in Champions Trophy 2025, an unwanted incident occurred. Shoulder-barging, which grabbed several headlines during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, reared its ugly head once again. This time, the two players involved were India pacer Harshit Rana and Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan. The incident took place when Rizwan was attempting to take a run. Harshit seemed to give a shrug of shock following the incident. However, it did not seem like any malice was involved.

After Rizwan and Harshit clashed shoulders, Harshit seemed to spread his hands out in a reaction of surprise.

Rizwan, on the other hand, only looked back for a few seconds before turning around and completing his run.

Rizwan ultimately a 77-ball 46, while Harshit ended with figures of 1/30 in 7.4 overs.

Watch: Shoulder-barge between Harshit Rana and Mohammad Rizwan

Shoulder bump between molvi rizwan and harshit pic.twitter.com/bhouhyfoUy — (@Manan_Vk) February 23, 2025

Shoulder-barging incidents led to several controversial episodes during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Tests between India and Australia in December 2024. The boiling point, on that occasion, took place when India stalwart Virat Kohli and Australia's teenage opener Sam Konstas clashed.

The incident was followed by a 20 per cent match fee fine on Kohli and an ICC demerit point put against him. However, there were articles and images of vitriol towards Kohli in Australian newspapers the following day.

The Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and Pakistan held huge significance. While Pakistan are the official hosts of the tournament, this match took place in Dubai, as India are playing all their games in a neutral venue.

To add to that, this was virtually a must-win game for Pakistan. Having lost to New Zealand, Pakistan needed to beat India to have a realistic shot at making the semi-finals.

The two sides had also squared off in the 2017 Champions Trophy final, where Pakistan had beaten India to lift their first title.